CHESANING — Nicholas Healey is not one to back down from a challenge. In fact, he relishes each one that comes his way.
The Chesaning High School senior aspires to one day work in the medical field, with his sights set on attending the University of Michigan to major in biology next fall.
“When I was a freshman, I was thinking, ‘Wow, the people that get into U-M, they’re real smart, I don’t know if I can do this,’” Healey admits. “But as I got closer and closer to my senior year I was like, ‘I am totally one of those kids that could probably do that.’ I was like all right, might as well shoot for the moon and take on the biggest challenge that’s in front of me.”
The 17-year-old maintains a 4.07 GPA at Chesaning, tackling courses in economics and calculus, as well as a college-level English course through Delta College. Healey has also completed a psychology and American politics course at Delta, admitting the opportunity to take a more difficult course while earning college credit was too good to pass up.
In recognition of his academic efforts, Healey has been been nominated for scholarships to the University of Michigan by the Cook Family Foundation. Of the 39 nominees, each will receive at least a $3,000 scholarship to the University of Michigan from the Foundation. One student will be selected to receive a four-year, full-tuition, scholarship from Bruce and Jacqueline Cook.
Healey was one of 25 nominees who recently attended an overnight trip to the university, where he met with admission officers, took a tour of the campus and stadium, heard a presentation from a professor, and had the opportunity to spend time with students from the Shiawassee County area presently enrolled at the institution.
“The atmosphere was just amazing,” Healey said. “Everybody there was super smart, super cool, super nice and I was just like, ‘I really feel like I fit in this community.’ … It just seems like it’s the place for me.”
Healey currently serves as a class officer and as treasurer of the National Honor Society at Chesaning, while also playing the trumpet in the schools marching, pep and concert bands. He’s also leading a senior integrated project, coordinating transport and enlisting volunteers to clean up area veterans’ yards — raking leaves, picking up sticks, etc. — before the snow flies.
As a class officer, Healey helps plan school events such as homecoming and prom. It’s a role he enjoys given what he’s able to do for others.
“I get to help in creating these experiences for my classmates,” Healey said. “I get to sit down and put some effort into this with my other (officers) that also enjoy this just as much as I do and then we get the ultimate payout of just seeing our peers have a good time. Being able to make it so that my peers have a memorable high school experience is really rewarding.”
Looking ahead to the future, Healey said he hopes to enroll at the University of Michigan to major in biology, a move he believes would ultimately help him prepare for medical school — a goal borne out of his fascination with “all the things that can go wrong” with the human body.
“I’ve always seen big challenges as something I wanted to go conquer and I feel like medical school is one of the biggest challenges that you can really take on,” Healey said, adding he’s considering radiology as a possible specialty.
Healey’s former teacher Melyssa Lenon, now employed at Marshall Public Schools, commended the 17-year-old for his energy and dedication toward learning.
“(Nicholas) is an excellent problem solver who welcomes challenges and perseveres through them,” she said.
