CORUNNA — The Triennial Corunna Alumni Reunion Banquet is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Z Hall (ZCBJ), 1775 Owosso Ave. in Owosso.
Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per person for an advanced reservation and $60 per person at the door. It is $25 per person after dinner. A portion of the banquet proceeds fund an annual scholarship awarded to a graduating CHS senior.
All CHS graduates are invited. The classes of 1972, 1973 and 1974 are being honored. Please RSVP by Aug. 1 and make checks payable to the Corunna High School Alumni Association, 1561 S. Aiken Road in Owosso. Payments may also be made by credit card. Please include the alumnus’ name (including maiden name), spouse or guest name, your address and phone number and the year you graduated.
Contributions to the scholarship fund will be accepted if you are unable to attend. Please send your contact information if you wish to be on the mailing list. Call (989) 627-3214 with any questions.
