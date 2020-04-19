Area schools build plans for distance learning

SHIAWASSEE AREA — On Thursday evening, Corunna Public Schools first-grade teacher Rebecca TerMeer joined several of her students for a virtual meeting using Zoom, and while topics included such things as students’ pets and assignments they were working on, TerMeer was struck by something entirely unrelated.
In the midst of one student’s conversation, others began raising their hands, patiently waiting to share their thoughts and feelings.
It was an indication of the new normal.
“It’s not the same for sure, but it’s amazing how quickly they’ve fallen into that role of respect and waiting for their turn,” TerMeer said. “They want to share and they want to be involved. They’re bringing their things and they’re showing us what they can do. It’s uplifting.”
TerMeer is one of many K-12 educators statewide adapting to distance learning following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s suspension of face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the academic year, a measure taken in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
While students have remained outside the classroom since March 13, TerMeer and her colleagues at Corunna Public Schools — and elsewhere throughout the Shiawassee County area — have been working hard to develop a remote learning plan, something all Michigan school districts must implement no later than April 28. Area districts have generally settled on a similarly structured plan, with both online and paper assignments available.
With Corunna’s program — set to roll out Monday — students will be able to complete coursework online or through paper packets, which will be available for pick up once a week, beginning Wednesday.
For students who wish to participate in online learning opportunities, but lack access to reliable internet, the district is providing wifi access from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week in the parking lot at Nick Annese Athletic Field, according to Superintendent John Fattal.
Moving forward, Fattal said the distance curriculum — across all grade levels — will be focused on reinforcing the most important skills and knowledge that has already been taught.
“We have had a lot of people put a lot of time, thought and energy into this, and we believe we have a good, comprehensive plan in place,” Fattal said. “We are grateful to be in a community where people are patient and active partners with us. I can’t tell you how impressed I’ve been with our staff and parents as we work together to make the best of this situation.”
Making adjustments
On any given school day, Ovid-Elsie High School social studies teacher Brandon Belill interacts with at least 150 students across his six class periods, but these days things are much quieter, since he’s confined to reaching students digitally via email or the Zoom app from home.
“Being a teacher, we’re kind of social beings, we like to talk to people — and that has been very different living at home,” Belill said. “I see some of the kids through Zoom occasionally, but the day-to-day interactions of asking a kid how they’re doing, it’s a different beast (now).
“When you see a kid come in the classroom, and you can see they’re down, you can ask how they’re doing, check on them,” he continued. “Obviously you don’t have that capability now. Some of the kids you hear from less with the technological divide, where in school you could check in on them more easily.”
Ovid Elsie Area Schools is launching its distance learning program — which will feature both online and paper materials — Monday, and while Belill admits the transition hasn’t been too overwhelming so far, he has had to concentrate extra attention on his AP U.S. history students in recent weeks as they prepare to take their exam digitally May 15.
“When we got the order saying (school buildings are) shutting down for the rest of the year, I basically set up a six-week timeline for students, setting out ‘Here’s what we need to go over for review, and if you want to split it up, here’s a good way to do it,’” Belill said.
Upon receiving students’ practice essays for the AP test, Belill even went as far as to use the district’s learning management system, Schoology, to create personalized feedback videos, each roughly one-minute in length, with his advice on how to improve for the next practice test.
“Going into teaching, one of the things you have to do is you have to be able to adapt pretty quickly,” Belill said. “That’s kind of the normal daily thing we deal with is we have to be ready to change on a moments notice, whether it be a fire drill happens or just students aren’t taking in a lesson the way we thought they would. You have to adapt.”
The district is also making adjustments on the fly as it works to expand wireless internet access to the high school parking lot, according to Superintendent Ryan Cunningham, a measure he believes should be in place by April 27.
“We wanted to provide some kind of access for those that do not have it,” Cunningham said. “We felt that was very important, especially since our district is so large. We’re having the same problem tracking down ‘hot spots’ to deliver to students and felt that this was one way we could accommodate people who needed more data and access.”
Whether students complete assignments digitally or on paper, Cunningham said the most important aspect of distance learning will be the regular check-ins staff members conduct with students via phone, email and video conferencing platforms.
“We want students to know that we are here for them, we will be here for them and we are not going anywhere,” Cunningham said. “We know that this can be scary for some and we want to make sure that each kid has a way to reach out and interact with our staff and their peers, as much as possible.”
When Owosso Public Schools closed its buildings to students March 13 in accordance with Whitmer’s order, the district sent students home with supplemental learning materials in anticipation that they may not return for the remainder of the academic year.
And in the days following the initial closure, Owosso staff began reaching out to students at home to check in — a practice that has continued as students adjust to distance learning, which officially began for Owosso students Monday.
“The social and emotional well-being of our students and families is top priority for our district,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said. “Building positive relationships is a key component to learning. Students need to know their teachers care about them in order to be successful”
Like Corunna and Ovid-Elsie, Owosso is offering both online and paper materials to students, with plans to implement a wireless “hot spot” in the high school parking lot in the coming weeks.
Staff will also be conducting regular office hours in order to connect with students, according to Tuttle.
“Our staff and students are not responsible for this pandemic, but we are all responsible to do the best we can to educate and help one another during this unprecedented situation,” Tuttle said. “I believe it was Gov. Whitmer who said, ‘This is like building a plane while also trying to fly it.’ Our educational team are incredible builders and pilots. Above all, they are tremendous human beings who want to help.”
Ongoing bond work at Owosso High School to combine the middle school and high school into one 6-12 campus has also been suspended, according to Tuttle, as the district’s construction firm has been deemed non-essential under Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order.
The current high school campus will require approximately 2½ weeks of work before students can safely return, she added, noting middle school students will not transition to the combined campus in September as previously anticipated.
Looking ahead
Michigan high school seniors will graduate this year, and other children will advance to the next grade level, so long as they were on track to do so prior to the mandated closure, according to Whitmer’s order.
Corunna, Owosso and Ovid-Elsie administrators have indicated that while students are encouraged to pursue learning opportunities during this time, they will not be penalized if they are unable to complete the work.
As Belill prepares to teach students remotely this week, he said he’s been reminded of the words from a former mentor: “Teach the student first and the content second.”
“That’s something that especially right now reverberates pretty well because we have kids, especially at the high school level, I mean, some of them are tasked with baby-sitting their younger siblings, so trying to just throw stuff at them isn’t necessarily the goal here,” Belill said. “We’re basically trying to provide them with opportunities to have some sense of normalcy, but also to be able to teach them some of the stuff, refresh some of the stuff in a manner that’s maybe not what you would normally see in a day-to-day classroom.
“Obviously it goes beyond the fact of just history for me, or math or English for somebody else,” he continued. “We have to help them become better human beings at the end of the day.”
