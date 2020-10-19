ELSIE — A group of students at Ovid-Elsie Area Schools is calling for changes to the district’s current learning format after district officials reported Oct. 7 that roughly 37 percent of students were failing at least one class.
Students plan to peacefully protest in the Ovid-Elsie High School parking lot from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, in hopes that district officials will make adjustments to the current instructional offerings. The district currently provides families a choice between a hybrid schedule in which students learn remotely on Wednesdays and attend classes in person for the remainder of the week, or a fully online format. Both options are led by Ovid-Elsie teachers.
“It’s really hard (right now), like I’m usually an A and B student and so far it’s just been a really hard year,”Ovid-Elsie senior Bailey Mayville, who sparked the student protest effort, said. “There’s so much work that I don’t have any time at all.”
Mayville is enrolled in O-E’s fully online option this year, a format she says has been difficult because of the inconsistent communication with teachers. The 17-year-old said she felt compelled to protest after reading the Oct. 7 letter to families detailing the district’s high failure rate. At the time, Superintendent Ryan Cunningham reported that 525 students, or 37 percent, were failing at least one class in the district, including 277 students — Mayville among them — at the high school.
The district’s failure rate has since gone down to about 9 percent, Cunningham said Friday, a shift he attributes to better lines of communication between teachers and families.
“We collected parent, staff and student feedback from surveys we put out,” Cunningham said. “We are using this feedback to help drive decisions and move forward. Together, both families and school personnel, we can do better and by bringing awareness to the issue, we can nip it before it gets any worse — that was the goal and intent of the letter.”
Despite the substantial improvement in the district’s failure rate, Mayville maintains more needs to be done to help students, teachers and families.
On an average day, Mayville says she spends about 12 hours working on the required assignments across her six-class schedule, adding that often there’s more work to be done, but she just doesn’t have the energy left to complete it.
According to Mayville, the biggest problem is simply a lack of communication.
“We’re lacking instruction,” Mayville said. “In my art classes, the teacher is giving instruction, she’s making videos, she’s telling us how to do stuff but in my other classes it’s completely unsupervised, just assignments flowing in.”
The district’s virtual learning Wednesdays, which allow teachers the flexibility to engage more directly with their online students, have also come up short, according to Mayville, who noted office hours often overlap, making it hard to make any progress after falling behind.
“It was a good idea, but it’s not really working because most teachers are double booked,” Mayville said. “If I have two classes I’m struggling in, there’s a decent chance that they both have the same Zoom (office hours) so you can only make it to one, and it’s only an hour of their time that they’re giving to all of their students, so it’s hard to fit in.”
The difficulties of online learning have not been lost on Mayville’s mother, Bonnie Goupil, who acknowledges the shift in education amid the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for both students and teachers.
“It’s really frustrating because I see the teachers are putting in just ridiculous hours trying to provide the education for the kids, but they’re not quite getting it and the kids are trying to follow them and they’re struggling,” Goupil said. “I feel helpless trying to help Bailey catch up with things … It’s just very confusing.”
To get the protest rolling, Mayville sent out an email to the entire senior class, encouraging her classmates to invite underclassmen throughout the district to the cause. Mayville says so far she’s heard from about 20 to 30 students who plan on joining her Tuesday. More than anything, she just wants the students to be heard.
“I want to see some effort being put into a different system, because (the district is) putting all of their effort into this and I know that everyone is trying their hardest, but I would like to see them try their hardest on something else, because the system is falling apart,” Mayville said. “I want them to hear what we’re saying and take it into consideration and try something … I think my biggest goal is for us to be heard, to come together to do better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.