NLAPS sets budget, uses fund balance

NEW LOTHROP — Like many other school districts in Michigan, New Lothrop Area Public Schools is using savings to balance a 2020-21 budget that is still in flux, given that the state has yet to pass its own budget for the upcoming year.
By June 30, as required by law, the New Lothrop Board of Education approved a budget with projected revenues of $8.31 million and expenditures of $8.88 million, with the shortfall of $571,898 made up for by money from the district’s fund balance or rainy day fund.
No staff members or programs are set to be cut.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a stable school board that has been fiscally responsible over the years,” Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume said Tuesday.
Because no one knows the extent to which state legislators will cut the annual K-12 per-pupil foundation allowance — school districts’ main source of funding — for 2020-21, New Lothrop’s new budget assumes the allowance will be reduced by $500 per pupil and that enrollment will decrease by eight students.
New Lothrop schools has long employed a policy of maintaining a fund balance equal to 15 percent of revenues, and that conservative fiscal approach is paying off in the midst of the current uncertainty, Berthiaume said.
Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, New Lothrop’s budget for the end of the past school year is projected to finish with a 12.78 percent fund balance.
“That reflects a student enrollment of 918 from the spring student count as well as expenditures that the school district was able to save with the school closure (because of COVID-19),” New Lothrop Director of Finance Sheila Mulcahy said.
The projected fund balance for 2020-21 is currently $557,990 or 6.28 percent of total revenues, but that could change when the state foundation allowance is announced and student enrollment is determined.
A number of budget revisions may be needed next year, Berthiaume said.
“The state might not decide until September,” the superintendent said. “We need the numbers soon rather than later.”
The new budget assumes a student count of 910 along with the $500 reduction in state aid per student. Although the district has not reduced staff or programs, officials have accomplished slight cuts in classroom supplies and other areas of savings, Mulcahy said.
“We’re trying to be conscience of maintaining a balance that will keep us fiscally responsible and help us keep our student programming,” Berthiaume said. “But not knowing about enrollment or the amount of money from the state, you’re really shooting in the dark.”
Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders announced a tentative deal to balance the state’s 2020 budget that includes a $256 million cut to the foundation allowance, about $170 to $180 per pupil.
The proposal includes allocating about $512 million to Michigan school districts to help cover expenses incurred from the ongoing pandemic and to prepare for the fall.
Berthiaume said he and other school leaders are currently consulting with staff and community members in order to develop a plan for reopening the school district this fall.
“Keeping our students safe and providing them with the best education, that’s what’s driving the opening plan,” he said.
