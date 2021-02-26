Corunna school board asks state to revise meeting rules

CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools currently offers families the choice between in-person and online instruction, a means of accommodating varying levels of comfort amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The district’s board of education, under existing pandemic-related health orders, lacks the same freedom, with limits on in-person gatherings forcing board members to conduct meetings remotely via Zoom.
Calling for consistency, board members unanimously approved a resolution Feb. 16 supporting the resumption of in-person school board meetings, a format they believe can continue safely with cautionary measures like mask wearing and social distancing in place.
“For the entire school year we’ve been having students and staff and employees and administrators meet in-person and go through proper protocol with sanitizing hands and social distancing as much as possible and mask wearing. There’s really no reason in the world that as a board we can’t do the same,” board Trustee Joe Petersen said. “If we’re asking students to do it, there certainly isn’t any reason we shouldn’t ask ourselves to do it.”
In-person school board meetings are currently prohibited through at least March 29 under an emergency order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The order, last updated Feb. 4, limits indoor non-residential gatherings to 10 people from no more than two households, effectively barring school boards — often comprised of seven or more members — from conducting in-person business.
At Corunna, board members have been conducting meetings remotely since November, a practice Superintendent John Fattal said has come with its fair share of challenges.
“It’s important for board members to be able to have free flowing discussion with each other on the issues that we are contemplating and the policies and the procedures that we are working on at the board level and that is just very difficult to do virtually,” Fattal said. “I think that we have gotten to the point that our board meetings virtually are pretty good, I would say that they’re pretty fluid… It’s been a lot of trial and error but there still are components that are missing that would happen in a face-to-face meeting.”
Public participation has remained relatively consistent between Corunna’s in-person and virtual meetings, according to Fattal, but the remote format prevents board members from picking up on nonverbal cues, which oftentimes triggers additional discussion.
“I think the fluidity of conversation back and forth (is lacking),” Board President Jennifer Strauch said. “When you’re on the virtual meeting, if somebody talks it kind of cuts the other person out where it just is a more fluid format when we’re able to meet in-person.”
Acknowledging the inconsistency of current pandemic-related guidelines — with students and staff cleared for in-person activity and school boards prohibited from doing so — the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) distributed a draft resolution for districts to consider Feb. 12.
Strauch felt it was important for the board to approve the resolution, given the “mixed message” current guidelines are sending to students and families.
“I don’t think it’s fair to parents or students if we’re saying, ‘Hey, go back to school but we’re still going to meet virtually,’” Strauch said. “It’s really sending a mixed message to them saying, ‘Hey, it’s safe enough for you to go to school but not safe enough for us to meet.’”
If and when in-person meetings are allowed to resume, Fattal and Petersen envision the district offering a hybrid format for meetings, allowing community members to choose between attending in-person or tuning in online.
“We encourage community members to participate and I just wonder if this (current online-only format) is a drawback for them,” Petersen said. “I don’t want it to be.”
