CHESANING — A sinking fund proposal intended to maintain Chesaning Union Schools’ existing infrastructure, as well as provide additional upgrades throughout the district, was narrowly defeated Tuesday, 591-500.
The five-year, 0.75-mill proposal would have generated approximately $244,000 per year for capital improvements and would not have raised the district’s current rate of 5.62 mills, according to Superintendent Mike McGough.
“Even though this vote failed, the conditions that led to our seeking the proposal still exist,” McGough said via text message this morning. “We needed to do a better job of informing the voters as to what the sinking fund entailed. It would not have increased the millage rate because there would have been an accompanying decrease in the bond levy.”
Voters previously approved a 29-year, $28-million bond proposal for the district in 2014, which resulted in a levy of 5.62 mills. As a result of that bond, the district was able to add an auxiliary gym and build a new athletic complex, as well as provide upgrades to each building, including the renovation of a number of high school classrooms that had not been addressed since the building opened decades ago.
Possible improvements under the proposed sinking fund would have included upgrades to the district’s pool, parking lots, plumbing and mechanical systems, as well as lighting, sound and electrical upgrades to the district’s auditorium.
McGough said the district plans to bring the proposal to voters again, likely in May 2020.
