DURAND — Jade Garske is very active in sports at Durand High School, but looking ahead, her fingers might get a workout as an accountant, the career path she is considering.
“I enjoy math — I really do,” said the 17-year-old senior. “I think numbers will be easy for me and accounting will be a good job when I’m older.”
The same practical approach applies to Garske’s probable choice of college, Oakland University, where being the top student at DHS entitles her to a full-tuition ride. Also, the school offers a good accounting program, she said.
She’s played varsity volleyball, softball and basketball during her years at DHS, but she’s also an academic star, racking up at 4.03 cumulative GPA. She’s a Shiawassee Scholar and the treasurer of her school’s National Honor Society.
“Jade is a great all-around student and is a true asset to our school. She’s always smiling, has a great attitude, and is friendly and inclusive to everyone,” said Nicole Carpenter, academic and student services coordinator at DHS.
“Jade is very involved in athletics and extra-curriculars, she’s full of school spirit, and she is a hard worker in the classroom who has continued to challenge herself with AP coursework her senior year. We love her here at DHS, and we’re happy to see her getting recognized for the success she has earned.”
Garske’s courses this semester include Advanced Placement Psychology, AP Statistics, World History, advanced physical education, Senior Leader, a mentoring program, and Publications, a yearbook class.
She has attended Durand Area Schools since pre-kindergarten.
“My favorite thing about Durand is that the teachers are really involved in the (school) community, and I really like that,” she said. “It’s been beneficial to get to know them and it really helps.”
Garske’s all-time favorite is gym teacher Samantha Lach.
“She’s just someone you can go and talk to,” Garske said. “We’ve created a very close connection. You want to talk to her. You want to be in her class. Whenever I have a little free time at school, I know I can stop by the gym and feel at home.”
Outside school, she enjoys travel softball and volleyball camp. As an NHS member, she helps out with youth basketball tournaments and overnight “lock-ins,” enjoying spending time with younger students.
Garske lives with her parents, Jennifer and Kenneth Garske, and her siblings Jaci, a DHS sophomore, and K.J., a freshman. Jade Garske said her mother is her role model.
“(My mom) is a very genuine, sweet person and she always sees the best in people,” Garske said. “She always brightens the room.”
Her favorite movie is “The Princess Bride,” and when she was a little younger, she loved Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and other Ransom Rigg novels.
Her musical tastes run to 2000s rock, “but I listen to everything,” Garske said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.