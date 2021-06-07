Corunna students visit CDL branch

CORUNNA — Elsa Meyer students were able to enjoy a short walk to Corunna’s Community District Library branch this past week.
Students learned about the summer reading program the library is running. Upon returning to school, students enjoyed a pudding cup prepared by the district’s kitchen staff.
