Corunna students visit CDL branch

Elsa Meyer students visit the Community District Library branch last week.

 Courtesy Photo

CORUNNA — Elsa Meyer students were able to enjoy a short walk to Corunna’s Community District Library branch this past week.

Students learned about the summer reading program the library is running. Upon returning to school, students enjoyed a pudding cup prepared by the district’s kitchen staff.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.