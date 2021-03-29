BYRON — An undecided Jenna Belmas came closer to making a career choice this year after tutoring a fourth-grade student.
“I’ve liked helping him and watching him grow,” said Belmas, 17, a Byron High School senior. “It’s been a really rewarding experience.”
So now the top academic achiever is leaning toward majoring in elementary education in college next year, though she isn’t sure which school she wants to attend.
Belmas is considering Michigan State University, Western Michigan University, Central Michigan University and others located in the state.
“It’s a hard choice to make,” she said.
In the meantime, Belmas is carrying a full course load this semester: AP literature and composition, geosystems, AP calculus, agricultural business and construction.
Also, as a dual-enrolled student, she is studying philosophy and introduction to digital culture, online at the University of Michigan-Flint.
Belmas is learning in-person under COVID-19 restrictions at BHS, enabling her to participate in FFA, the Byron National Honor Society, cross-country in the fall and track this spring.
She said she is pleased with the education she has received in Byron, which she has attended since fourth grade.
“They definitely have really good teachers,” Belmas said. “And because of the small class sizes, you get closer relationships with teachers. You can tell they really care about you.”
Belmas named as her all-time favorite instructor Olivia Lake-LoFiego, who taught her French and physics, and served as her varsity cross-country coach during Belmas’ four years at BHS.
“Mrs. Lake-LoFiego always has a positive attitude,” Belmas said. “She really wants everyone to do their best, and she always pushes us to excel. I look up to her.”
Lake-LoFiego, in turn, said she feels lucky to have taught Belmas.
“As our cross-country captain, Jenna leads by example at practice and in the classroom. No matter what she’s doing, Jenna shows up ready to work,” Lake-LoFiego said in an email. “She sets high academic and athletic expectations for herself and works hard to achieve them. In addition to everything she does here at Byron … she still finds time to be active in her church and has been an avid member of her community drama program for years.
“She is such an amazing kid. She easily interacts with all age groups and instantly puts others at ease. You’re never a stranger for long with Jenna,” Lake-LoFiego continued. “While I will miss her enthusiasm, work ethic and her leadership here at Byron, I can’t help but be excited for what the next four years will bring for her.”
In her limited spare time, Belmas said she enjoys participating in 4-H, through which she has shown goats, pigs and steers at the Shiawassee County Fair for many years. Her parents are in charge of her 4-H club, Discovery Crew.
Belmas likes to run and has acted in a couple of plays at the community theater in Howell. In addition, living on a farm, she said she loves being outdoors.
She loves every romance/adventure book written by Casey West and named Taylor Swift as one of her favorite music artists.
Her motto: “‘Always try your best,’” she said. “That’s always something I’ve lived by.”
Belmas lives with parents Michael and Kristin Belmas. She has one sibling, Josh, 23.
