OWOSSO — The Memorial Healthcare Community Wellness, Nutrition and Diabetes Center is hosting a free seminar during its morning diabetes support group from 9 to 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at 317 S. Elm St., Suite 202.
Marie Spiess, a wound care specialist from Memorial, will present, “The Importance of Wound Care and Caring for People with Diabetes.”
Learn how to clean and care for a wound, tell the signs and symptoms of peripheral vascular disease, and know when to seek professional help for a wound.
Pre-registration is required. Call Memorial Healthcare at (989) 729-4700.
