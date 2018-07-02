CORUNNA — On Memorial Day weekend, the Byron FFA conducted in a special plant sale at Family Farm and Home of Corunna as a fundraiser for the chapter.
Officers Dylan Baker, McKoy Scribner and Courtney Willett sold plants raised by members in their greenhouse, along with special baskets provided by Family Farm and Home, to help raise funds for the chapter.
Aside from sales profits, Family Farm and Home donated $100 from the sale of their plants that day.
