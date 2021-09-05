Graduate: Grand Valley State University

Jack Thayer recently earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University.
Thayer also recently completed the summer police academy at GVSU and was sworn in as a uniformed police officer with the city of Holland Department of Public Safety.
Thayer is a 2018 graduate of Corunna High School. He and his wife Katelyn reside in Holland.
