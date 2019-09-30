CHESANING — In a world full of many possible outcomes, Sidnee Struck wants an exact answer.
It’s one of the many reasons math is her favorite subject.
“It just makes sense to me. I like that you can get an answer for sure,” Struck said. “For other classes I know that there can be many answers, I just like the exact answer.”
Struck, a senior at Chesaning High School, is an honor roll student, maintaining a 3.84 GPA while competing in three varsity sports — volleyball, basketball and track.
The 17-year-old is also dual-enrolling at Delta College, where she has previously taken courses in humanities and biology, and is currently taking classes in psychology and history.
Struck is studying AP calculus and AP English this year at CHS, she said.
As a freshman, Struck considered a career in architecture, but a conversation with her mother steered her in another direction.
“My mom had mentioned packaging, and my math teacher Mrs. (Krystle) Niewiadomski had talked about it,” Struck said. “Everyone I know that’s gone into it has loved it. I’ve been talking to different people about it and I think it’s the one for me.
“It’s a lot of math, which I really like, and it’s a lot of experimental stuff, testing, getting that end result,” she continued.
Before her sophomore year, Struck was chosen by her past math teachers to enroll in Mrs. Niewiadomski’s honors Algebra II class. It was there that Niewiadomski said she was able to see Struck’s potential first hand.
“Sidnee has always stood out,” Niewiadomski said. “She is the student that doesn’t miss any assignments, appreciates all your help and works very hard. She walked out of my classroom, every day, and thanked me. And outside of the classroom, she’s a role model to all students. She is always kind, respectful, polite, courteous; the list could go on forever.
“She excelled in my class and I thought she would do amazing in any math profession she chose,” Niewiadomski continued. “She is the reason I teach. Students like Sidnee make this job rewarding. I know some day, she will move mountains, and it may not be making millions of dollars, but it will probably be for leaving such a positive path and legacy wherever she goes.”
For college, Struck said her dream choice is Michigan State University, where her father attended school.
“I love the campus,” Struck said. “I’ve been there many times so I somewhat know what it’s like, and also they have a really good packaging program.”
When she has free time, Struck said she enjoys spending it with family and friends.
“We love going to football games or other sporting events,” Struck said. “I love watching football, especially Michigan State.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.