CHS senior wants to help others, not sit behind desk

CORUNNA — Lila Belmer’s parents sent her to Corunna Public Schools for a reason: They believed their daughter would get a fine education at their alma mater.
“They wanted me to come here,” said Belmer, a senior at Corunna High School. “We love the administration and the teachers, and the whole community is great.”
Attending Corunna schools since kindergarten, Belmer has been an active student, playing trumpet in the marching band and competing in sports while racking up a cumulative 4.0789 GPA.
Her fall classes are Advanced Placement calculus and computer science, Holocaust literature, personal finance, and — at Lansing Community College, where she is dual-enrolled — U.S. history.
Her calculus class is taught by Bryan Heid, whom Belmer identified as her all-time favorite teacher.
“He kind of makes personal connections with students, which I think is so important. He remembers your name, and asks about what’s going on outside the classroom,” Belmer said.
Heid said he thinks highly of his student as well.
“Lila is genuine — that’s one of the coolest things about her,” he said. “She’s the same person all the time. She treats people like they’re special. She has a big heart and personally influences people to be more confident by being around her.”
Early this fall, Belmer was still looking at different colleges, planning to take a tour of some that interest her, including Wayne State and Michigan State universities. She is considering making psychology her major.
“It’s just so interesting and there’s so much to learn about it — I feel there’s just no end,” she said. “I’m thinking about becoming a therapist. I like helping people work through something, and I want to work with people, not just sit at a desk.”
She’s played the trumpet in the school band since sixth grade, has been a member of the swim and tennis teams since ninth grade. Belmer named her swim coach Amy Golombisky as her role model.
“That woman can do anything,” Belmer said. “She has so much talent and is knowledgeable about everything. She’s done so many cool things in her life. It’s really inspiring.”
Belmer has served as the student council’s secretary since her freshman year, and belongs to National Honor Society.
In her spare time, she enjoys making jigsaw puzzles as a stress reliever.
“I can sit there for hours and hours just doing a puzzle,” she said with a laugh.
“Pretty Little Liars,” a TV drama, is one of her favorite shows, she said, because it keeps you interested.
Belmer’s optimistic motto is “It’s a bad day, not a bad life.”
Her parents are Jenny Gross and Pat Belmer, a former Corunna City Council member. She has one sibling, Arlen Belmer, 14.
