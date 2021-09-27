New Lothrop senior sees clue to future in forensics

NEW LOTHROP — Senior Isabel Henige carries a 4.0667 GPA, and is currently planning on studying forensic science in college.
Henige, 17, who is one of four New Lothrop students expected to be valedictorian in the class of 2022, said she wants to work in a forensic laboratory because “it’s interesting to me.”
She is undecided on which school she wants to attend, but is “leaning toward Ferris State University or Michigan State University.”
Henige’s favorite subject is chemistry because of the “collaborative learning environment” and “fun labs.”
Henige’s favorite teachers are Angela Barnette and Ellen Kasik, “because both are awesome.”
Kasik said she and Henige got along well due to a mutual love of reading, which makes Henige an apt pupil.
“Isabel has always had a love for reading, which is something we have in common,” Kasik said. “This love of books is one thing that makes her such a special student. She makes a teacher’s job easy, and I was blessed to be her teacher.”
Barnette said she thinks Henige is “awesome, too,” and always enjoys having her in class.
“I would say that Isabel has a great personality and her hard work in and out of the classroom is what makes her successful,” Barnette added. “I know she also participates in travel softball right now and runs cross country, but she is always able to complete her work for school. She is very personable and has a great sense of humor. I thoroughly enjoy having her in class. I actually have her in two classes this year and it is always a good time with her in class.”
New Lothrop Principal Kim Kuchar echoed Kasik and Barnette’s sentiments.
“Isabel is such a positive role model for our underclassmen and I so appreciate that about her,” Kuchar said.
In her spare time, Henige enjoys playing softball, reading and baking, and her extracurricular activities include varsity softball, travel softball, cross country, and she is a member of the National Honor Society, varsity Quiz Bowl, and Shiawassee Scholars.
Henige’s favorite book is “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and her favorite movie is “10 Things I Hate About You.”
When it comes to summarizing her time at New Lothrop, Henige credits the community support.
“What makes New Lothrop so special is the support the community provides to our school,” Henige said.
Henige’s parents are Andrea and Chad Henige. She has one sister, Victoria, who is currently a freshman at New Lothrop.
