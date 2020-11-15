Durand homecoming court announced

DURAND — Durand Area High School celebrated homecoming Oct. 19-23 with the theme “Homecoming: COVID Edition.”
In lieu of parade floats, students decorated hallways with a specific color to represent their class. Students also participated in lunch games and dress-up days, earning points for their class. Durand’s freshmen secured the spirit week plaque.
Homecoming court members were honored during halftime of Durand’s Oct. 23 football game against Montrose.
The underclassmen court consisted of freshmen Brooklyn Vandesande and Nikolas Vandendries, sophomores Avery Gilson and Gabriel Lynn and juniors Allyssa Lawrence and John Plashek.
Senior Homecoming court representatives included Charlotte Ayers, Ben Nebo, Teala Patterson, Xane Zdunic, Mackenzie Pancheck, Isaac Hager, Emma Maiden, Daniel Sprague, Carli Warren, Leka Dinaj, Shelby Leydig, and Brock Holek.
Patterson was crowned this year’s homecoming queen while Dinaj was named king.
Is this a current homecoming picture? What happened to masks and social distancing? SMH.
