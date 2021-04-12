Morrice senior plans to join brother in electrical work

MORRICE — Senior Evan McPherson was planning to go into the plumbing field as a career.
But when Shiawassee County’s Career Technical Education program offered a class in the electrical field he took it, thinking it was similar and he might enjoy it.
Apparently he did.
The class, and a second this year, changed his focus and he now plans to become an electrician after graduation.
“I have a brother (Garrett) in the Lansing union,” Evan McPherson said. “I’m taking a CTE class now in Lansing with actual electrical apprentices. The teacher owns a business.
“I applied to the Lansing union. I’ll go to school at Lansing Community College and become an apprentice in four years.”
McPherson, a Morrice native who has always attended Morrice schools, has a 3.63 GPA as his senior year at Morrice Jr./Sr. High School winds down. He’s been attending classes since the end of the first semester virtually.
“I figured we have shut down a couple of times,” he said of his choice to study from home. “Now I have more time to work.”
McPherson, 18, is taking art, personal finance classes, English, pre-calculus, and media and communication. And while he is happy to be home, it’s not always easy.
“Not being able to ask questions is difficult). Pre-calculus is pretty tough and with no teacher to ask questions, it’s all on you, pretty much,” he said. “I like to ask questions. I try to figure things out myself, but then I go to the teacher.”
McPherson said his favorite class during his high school years has been wood shop with teacher Brad Long.
“It’s hands-on. I like building stuff. We aren’t able to do that this year,” he said. “Last year we were building an epoxy table that looked like it had a river running through it. It was almost finished (when COVID hit.)”
McPherson said Long made the class entertaining and interesting.
“A lot of people just do their jobs,” McPHerson said. “He jokes around with us. He coaches a lot of sports, too.”
“Evan is a very respectful, hardworking student who is willing to help other kids with their projects as well as help me out when I needed something done in the shop,” Long said of the senior. “He’s made some outstanding projects in the woods class. One that comes to mind is the epoxy river table that he worked on last year.”
McPherson has played on several of Long’s teams.
He played baseball as a freshman, and took part in football for the first time last year.
“As an athlete, I have coached Evan in basketball for three years,” Long noted. “Evan is a total team player. He’s the kid that is willing to take the charge and rebound, to do all the dirty work to help a team win. He played football for us this year where he played defensive end. He worked extremely hard and just like basketball was a total team player.”
McPherson’s parents are Rhonda and Phil McPherson.
