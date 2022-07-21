Ovid-Else has lively debate over super’s fuel use

The Ovid-Elsie school board meeting on Wednesday resulted in the conclusion of a district fuel controversy involving Superintendent Ryan Cunningham.
The district received a complaint in June alleging Cunningham was using district fuel in his personal vehicle over the past several years. Board president, Eric Jones, read a written statement from the board to conclude the matter:
“In an effort to promote transparency, the board has voted to waive the privilege attached to the superintendent vehicle/gas usage investigation report dated June 27, 2022, and allow the public access to that report upon request. As you will see if you review the report, the impartial third-party investigator found that no person in the district, including Dr. Cunningham, knowingly violated any law or policy or intended to violate any law or policy. Now that the district has discovered that this longstanding practice is not permitted, Dr. Cunningham has worked with the State of Michigan’s Treasury Department to pay all required fees, including monthly penalty and interest fees on taxes owed. The board considers this matter resolved and looks forward to returning the focus to students.”
Ovid-Elsie High School Principal Jason Tokar spoke in support of Cunningham.
“You won’t find a more dedicated employee that you’ve hired since 2000 than Dr. Ryan Cunningham,” Tokar said. “He’s been a great superintendent, principal, coach, colleague, boss, neighbor and friend … He may be the most approachable superintendent I’ve ever been around, and I’ve been in several districts.”
Besides routine reports, seven O-E personnel – including some school board members – and nine community members were given the opportunity to speak. Each speaker was limited to three minutes.
Community member Kevin Nash also spoke, saying, “I’d like to add to Mr. Tokar’s list — He forgot to mention breach of contract.”
“Here at Ovid-Elsie I never remember a time that we went ahead and considered illegal activity a ‘practice,’” Nash said. He asked the board of education to conduct an independent audit on the overall budget and have the results published in the newspaper for the public to see.
Cunningham previously said the district’s practice regarding fuel was passed on to him verbally and that it was utilized well before he became superintendent. The practice, he said, is that the superintendent is allowed to use school fuel for school business as needed, but has a limit of one tank of gas per week.
Upon the initial allegation, the board hired a third-party investigation firm, per the advice of counsel.
“The attorney general should probably be involved in this,” said community member Steve Sopocy. Sopocy is also a law enforcement officer and a former O-E school board member.
Sopocy said the fuel in question is subsidized, and that mathematically, “tens of thousands of dollars” was taken based on one tank of gas per week for over twelve years.
“Those are felonies folks, you can look it up,” Sopocy said. “I guarantee that if any one of these other employees in this room were caught defrauding the district, the state of Michigan or the federal government, they would no longer work for Ovid-Elsie Area Schools. I was on the board when they increased the travel allowance to $3,600. That’s a lot of money. That’s a lot of gas it’ll buy you.”
He added that he wanted to know if records were kept for the exact amounts of district fuel that was taken, what vehicles it was put in and documentation of it being a past practice for former superintendents. He also asked if the numbers were figured into Cunningham’s W2’s and why the police report said the issue would be handled “in house” before the investigation began.
Answers to the inquiries were not provided.
“Shame on the board if you guys don’t have some type of record of this fuel that’s being used,” said community member Steve Kora. “Every gallon of fuel where I work with the state — they know exactly where it went.”
Two lengthy letters were also sent to the school board, one in favor of Cunningham and the other opposed, but they were not read at the meeting due to time constraints. They are available for anyone to read upon request to the Board of Education.
O-E teacher Erin Sweet, who has taught at the school for over 20 years, explained why she supports Cunningham.
“His leadership as a then principal and now superintendent is one of the main reasons I have stayed in O-E and is why my three daughters come here for school of choice from DeWitt,” she said. “I have worked with him on many committees and have seen first-hand the care and deliberation he takes in making decisions.
“I have seen the addition of countless programs, academic recognitions, technology initiatives, safety upgrades and curriculum work that is well above many other area schools. Dr. Cunningham takes a personal interest in his staff and students, giving back through coaching, mentoring and advising. Most public-school employees can’t say that their superintendent even knows their name or is as invested in the students as ours is.”
Jones also announced that at the next meeting the board will either have microphones or will move the meeting to the auditorium. He also provided an update in response to a question about the football field turf budget and progress. He said they were on budget and two weeks ahead of schedule.
