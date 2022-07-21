Ovid-Else has lively debate over super’s fuel use

The Ovid-Elsie Board of Education listens to commentary from community members at the July 2022 monthly meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

The Ovid-Elsie school board meeting on Wednesday resulted in the conclusion of a district fuel controversy involving Superintendent Ryan Cunningham.

The district received a complaint in June alleging Cunningham was using district fuel in his personal vehicle over the past several years. Board president, Eric Jones, read a written statement from the board to conclude the matter:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.