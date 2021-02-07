Refocusing to build a new future

MORRICE — Throughout her 20-plus years in public education, Michelle Falcon’s philosophy has remained the same: Put students first.
Her mindset, coupled with a deep appreciation for smaller communities, led Falcon to Morrice Area Schools, where she began her tenure as part-time superintendent Jan. 1. The Big Rapids native was one of two candidates to interview for the superintendent vacancy left by now-retired Mike Dewey. She agreed to an 18-month contract in late December.
Falcon began her educational career as a math teacher in Kentucky, and admits part of the reason she wanted to become an administrator in the first place was to help more students.
At Morrice, she believes she can.
“(This district) just really is a wonderful place and the last thing that I want to do is keep losing students,” Falcon said Thursday. “My continuing goal is to market Morrice, to highlight the great things that we’re doing so we can maintain fiscal stability but also that community pride.”
Falcon comes to Morrice with administrative experience at the elementary, middle school, high school and superintendent levels, including a five-year stint as superintendent of Maple Valley Schools in Eaton County. Prior to accepting Morrice’s part-time superintendency in December, Falcon taught online math courses for students in the Berrien Springs area.
Through five weeks as superintendent, what has stood out the most to Falcon is the undying commitment of Morrice’s staff and board of education — commitment she believes will serve the district well in future years.
“Morrice is resilient,” Falcon said. “With the leadership changes, the pandemic, the loss of students, they just keep coming back and I am so impressed and proud.”
Morrice recorded a loss of 11 students during the fall 2020 student count, bringing total enrollment to roughly 497 students, the lowest of any public school district in Shiawassee County. Falcon said she’s ready to work on stopping the enrollment slide, in part by reevaluating class offerings.
“I just want to make sure that we are looking K-12 at how we can schedule and really capitalize on the diversity of our staff,” Falcon said, adding a point of emphasis moving forward will be to try to host a Career and Technical Education (CTE) course in the district.
Highlighting students, staff and community supporters will also be a focus throughout the district moving forward, Falcon said. To get the ball rolling, she’s launched the Oriole Pride Award, an honor to be presented each month during the district’s board of education meeting.
Students, staff and local residents are eligible to receive the award, with a nomination form available on the district’s website — morrice.k12.mi.us.
Additionally, Falcon has added a portion to the board’s monthly workshop meetings entitled “The Board Brag,” in which staff and students conduct brief presentations on their efforts inside the classroom.
“These are the types of things that I really want to highlight because I know and I’ve seen in a very short period of time what we’re able to do, and I really want to focus on our mission statement: ‘Big enough for excellence, small enough to care,’” Falcon said. “We do have a lot of excellence going on… I really want to celebrate that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.