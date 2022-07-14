OWOSSO — The Owosso High School class of 1970 will be having its “50+2” class reunion Aug 19-20.
A social gathering will take place Aug. 19 at Riverbend Bowl. The dinner/dance will be Aug. 20 at the Comstock Inn, 300 Main St. in Owosso. Cost is $65 per person or $100 per couple.
For further information or to hav an invitation mailed to you, contact Bernice (Boggio) McCarthy at (810) 730-4024 or email bmccarthy@lentel.com; or Sharon (Jolley) Vaughn at (810) 230-0646 or at svaughn52@comcast.net.
