CORUNNA — A middle school student, Corunna school officials said Sunday, is the latest person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the district.
According to a statement issued Sunday, the unidentified student last was in school Wednesday.
Since returning to in-person learning Jan. 4, Corunna schools has reported three separate COVID-19 infection incidents — two involving middle school students and one a high school staff member.
All area school districts have returned to at least some in-person learning and most have had at least one case of COVID-19 reported in the past three weeks.
Chesaning Union Schools announced Thursday, that it had one person at the high school with a confirmed case. The district did not say whether they were a student or staff member.
Morrice Area Schools reported one student learning virtually had a case of COVID, but apparently was not in contact with any other students.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state now has cumulative total of 548,069 cases of COVID-19 and 14,291 deaths.
Shiawassee County has had 3,304 cases and 67 deaths as of Saturday.
