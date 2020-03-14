FLINT — Mott Community College (MCC) will close all college sites to the general public from today through April 5.
The MCC Board of Trustees meetings and the Board Committee meetings will take place and are open to the public for college business continuity purposes.
There will be no face-to-face classes from through April 5. There will be no on-campus food service offered during those three weeks.
Already scheduled online courses will resume Monday as planned.
Now through March 22, college faculty, staff and students will prepare for tele-work and tele-learning.
Extensive training opportunities will be offered on campus and online for using the new learning management system Canvas, Zoom videoconferencing and other technology products. The dates and times will be listed on the MCC COVID-19 information webpage at mcc.edu/Coronavirus.
Additionally, the college is canceling non-essential events and gatherings regardless of size through the end of April.
Events related directly to spring 2020 graduation are still considered to be scheduled (not yet canceled), but are being assessed daily for their feasibility.
Students, faculty and staff should continue to monitor their MCC email and for all updates. The public is encouraged to visit mcc.edu/Coronavirus for the most recent notifications about College operations.
Jason Wilson, vice president of Student Success Services, and Dr. Russell L Bush are the College’s liaisons to the Genesee County Health Department. They will ensure we follow CDC guidance for higher education institutions and coordinate appropriately with local and state health officials.
MCC encourages the campus community to remain home if they are sick and follow CDC-recommended protocols to avoid contracting the Coronavirus.
