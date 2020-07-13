BYRON — Byron Area Schools will draw about $90,000 from its savings to balance a 2020-21 budget that school officials say is still very much up in the air.
The preliminary budget, approved by the district’s board of education June 22, reflects no layoffs or cuts to programming, and projects revenue at $8.16 million with expenditures of $8.25 million.
School districts in Michigan are required to finalize their budgets by July 1 while the state budget typically is not complete until October.
“Our board has worked very hard over the last eight budget cycles to have a fund balance,” Superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman said Friday. “In the situation we’re in, if things don’t work out then we have the fund balance to be able to continue to provide everything for our students at Byron.”
Byron’s anticipated revenue for 2020-21 is down more than $253,000 from the final 2019-20 budget, in part due to a projected enrollment decline of 25 students this fall.
The district is also expecting a $300 to $650 per pupil funding cut by the state to its foundation allowance — school districts’ main source of funding — because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Murphy-Alderman said.
Byron will draw $90,012 from its general fund balance to meet expenditures for the 2020-21 budget year. The district’s estimated fund balance on June 30, 2021, is about $525,000 — approximately 6 percent of total expenditures.
“Never in our wildest dreams did we think it would be (the COVID-19 pandemic) that we would be prepared for, but we’re prepared for anything that happens (going forward),” Murphy-Alderman said. “We’re sitting in a good situation and we’re able to have a fund balance to use if we need to.”
On June 29, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders announced a tentative agreement to balance the state’s 2020 budget that includes a $256 million cut to the per pupil foundation allowance for K-12 schools — about $170 to $180 per pupil.
The proposal includes allocating $512 million to Michigan school districts to help cover expenses incurred from the ongoing pandemic as well as prepare for fall instruction.
For Byron, that equates to a loss of $144,900 from the 2019-20 budget year, though Murphy-Alderman indicated the district currently does not have any approved legislation to support the proposed cut.
Right now, Murphy-Alderman said she and other school administrators are currently working with staff members to develop multiple plans for reopening the district this fall.
The district is preparing for three options — traditional face-to-face instruction, a blended form of instruction that includes both face-to-face and online instruction, and full-time online instruction.
To facilitate remote learning, Byron has purchased more than 500 new electronic devices for students, according to Murphy-Alderman.
Beginning this fall, the district will be able to provide one electronic device for every single student, she said, noting kindergarten and first-grade students will receive iPads while students in grades 2-12 in need of a device will receive Chromebooks.
The increased amount of technology will also allow families the option to have their children learn from home even if schools reopen for in-person instruction this fall.
“No matter which model (of instruction we implement this fall), there will be an opportunity for students to be online at Byron full-time,” Murphy-Alderman said. “We wanted to make sure that our students and our families feel very comfortable.”
