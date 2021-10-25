BYRON — It might be easier to list the clubs and activities Byron senior Anya Wasilenski isn’t involved with.
The 17-year-old competes on the varsity volleyball team, is the drum major in the marching band, develops and implements code on the robotics team, serves as class president, plays clarinet in concert band and is the president of Byron’s National Honor Society chapter — all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
And Wasilenski admits she’s committed to avoiding any kind of senior slump, challenging herself with two dual-enrollment courses through Lansing Community College — biology and U.S. history — as well as advanced placement courses in government, calculus and literature.
As for how the senior keeps up with such a robust schedule?
“A calendar, a calendar definitely helps,” Wasilenski said, laughing. “It’s just a lot of time management.”
Wasilenski’s desire to pursue so many different opportunities stems in part from her parents, whom have always encouraged her to expand her horizons.
“If I want to do something, they let me do it,” she said. “I like learning new stuff, trying new things and then once I try it, I usually get hooked.”
Such was the case when Wasilenski joined the robotics team as a freshman. At the time, she had no idea what she wanted to do in the future, but through four years in the program — serving as a coder, builder and member of the business team — the 17-year-old has developed a passion for engineering.
“It’s just sort of seeing everything come together,” Wasilenski said of her love for robotics. “When the coding works correctly, that’s always nice, when you see your robot move and do something you want it to.”
The competitions are the best part.
“The environment is just great, she said. “It’s an experience like no other.”
It’s also an experience that’s prompted the senior to consider a career in the engineering field. She plans to study some form of engineering in college.
“I’m thinking mechanical engineering, but then also on the plate are environmental, aerospace and robotic engineering,” Wasilenski said, adding the top three schools she’s considering are the University of Michigan, Michigan Technological University and Kettering University.
At Byron, Wasilenski has taken on her fair share of leadership roles, from directing the marching band’s halftime shows as drum major to leading the student council and National Honor Society as president.
“I’m not really above everyone else, I’m there to help,” Wasilenski said of her leadership style. “Being the drum major, yes I’m in charge of them but I’m also still a band student, I’m still enrolled in the class, and that goes with NHS and student council, too. I’m there to help them.
“It’s just a good time. You get to see the good things happen.”
Wasilenski enjoys sewing and crocheting in her free time, though she’s also known to pick up a good book. Her favorite genres include mystery, fantasy and romance.
