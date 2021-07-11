SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Kids Count data released recently show mostly steady or improving statistics on poverty, health and child abuse among area children, but local experts say the numbers should be viewed skeptically.
“You have to consider the time frame and what was happening during the time frame,” said Becky Zemla, coordinator of Capital Area Community Service.
Ellen Lynch, executive director of Voices for Children Advocacy Center, said the numbers may or may not be a true reflection of what was happening in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“The numbers are trending up significantly for sure,” she said of what she’s seeing.
Lynch said many of the typical programs and investigations that take place normally — in-home investigations, for instance — didn’t take place in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’ve never had a month with no investigations,” she said. “In March we had none. That’s unheard of. In October 2020, it began trending up. And it’s significantly up every month.”
The Annie E. Casey Foundation (ACF) and the Michigan League for Public Policy in June released similar Kids Count reports detailing various factors that play roles in the health and safety of children in each of Michigan’s counties, the state and nationwide.
The MLPP data sheet showcases the changes from 2010 to 2019 — before the pandemic struck. The Casey Foundation data set includes five-year periods, several of which include 2020.
According to ACF, child abuse/neglect investigations and confirmed victims fell in 2020, both at the state level and in the county — sometimes dramatically.
Among children 0-8, investigations in 2019 totaled 150,467 statewide and just 116,666 in 2020. Likewise, the county number fell from 1184 to 814.
Confirmed victims from 0-17 totaled 35,636 in 2019 and just 27,894 in 2020. In the county, the figures fell from 208 to 139.
In addition, the number of children up to age 17 who were removed from their home and placed in out-of-home care fell from 89 to 71 during that period.
Lynch, whose organization handles abuse interviews with children in both Genesee and Shiawassee counties, said the pandemic may have suppressed investigations and reports of potential abuse — in part because people were not seeing others and were unable to determine abuse was taking place.
“That’s always the toughest question (why cases) fluctuate,” she said. If cases go up, she asked, does that mean people are seeing and reporting more cases? If reports go down are cases being missed or are instances of abuse falling?
“We never know the answer,” she said. “But a lot of in-person contact was not happening.”
Lynch said staff therapists for her organization are now overwhelmed dealing with children in abusive situations.
“Their caseloads are huge, she said. “We have wait lists. That says a lot. We can’t handle the kids we have.”
The ACF data also provide measures related to income and poverty.
“A lot of the data is pre-pandemic, so we’re being watchful of that,” said Tara Agnew, Shiawassee Regional Education Service District executive director of early childhood services. “We were moving in the right direction. Then the pandemic hit.”
Poverty
ACF data on children up to 17 in poverty only reach 2019, with 2,122 children (15.3 percent) in poverty. The cutoff is a family of four with income of $24,858 or less. The county total fell from 2,902 in 2015.
According to 2019 data from the MLPP, families of children up to 17, and with married parents, saw just 3.1 percent of those families in poverty. Among single-parent households, 36.6 percent were in poverty.
The ACF data show single-parent families led by women had a 40.8 percent poverty rate (1,136 families in 2019) while those led by fathers totaled 28.9 percent (433).
The data show children up to 18 receiving cash assistance has fallen from 246 in 2016 to 118 last year — just 0.8 percent of the county’s about 14,000 children.
In addition, the number of children receiving food assistance dropped from 3,436 in 2016 to 2,633 last year, about 17.4 percent of county children.
Children up to 12 receiving subsidized child care has been steady over five years, with 324 benefiting last year.
Agnew said she expects to see more children benefiting from child care going forward because income caps for families have been increased, which will allow more to take advantage.
“Our rate is similar to the Michigan rate,” she said. “Shiawassee County had a critical (child care) need before the pandemic.”
Child Support
There were 253 children up to 18 receiving supplemental Social Security benefits. And 4,959 kids received free or reduced lunch benefits through schools in 2020.
Among families with children up to 19 that were owed child support in 2020, 14.7 percent received none of the required funds (520). More than half — 55.8 percent or 1,980 families — received less than 70 percent of the funds demanded.
According the MLPP data sheet, the average cost of full-time child care in the county in 2020 was $531 per month — 31.8 percent of a full-time minimum wage salary.
Education
The ACF data show that as of 2019, fewer than half the children 3-4 years old attended preschool. There were 811 kids, 51.7 percent, not attending such programs.
The dropout rate in 2020 for the county was 4.2 percent (38 teens). The number was down from 45 in 2016, but up slightly from 2019.
The number of teens who did not graduate on time also was down from 112 in 2019 to 89 last year (9.9 percent). On-time graduation was 90.1 percent (813) — up from 796 the previous year.
Births
In 2019, the county saw 682 births. Among women and girls 20 and younger, there were 44 births, 6.5 percent of the total. The number in that age group was about steady, ranging from 41 to 48 over five years.
Teens 15 to 19 experiencing repeat births also was steady with just six. And births to single parents, accounted for 45 percent of the total or 307. Among girls or women without high school diplomas, there were 68 births. Only 31 mothers had no or late prenatal care. However, 173 mothers experience “less than adequate” prenatal care.
The county saw 276 births paid through Medicaid and 50 in which paternity wasn’t established.
The number of fully immunized children 19 to 35 months old remains above the state average, but lower than officials prefer. There were 823 fully immunized toddlers in 2020, 77 percent. That percentage is down from 79.5 percent five years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.