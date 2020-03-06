OPS Foundation honors teacher, staff member

OWOSSO — In a surprise announcement Wednesday, the Owosso Public Schools Foundation named Karen Michalec as the district’s Teacher of the Year, and Amy Parsons as Support Staff Member of the Year.
The awards — a first-year initiative by the OPS Foundation — were presented during Superintendent Andrea Tuttle’s State of the District address inside the Owosso High School Gymnasium, with OPS staff and administrators in attendance.
Michalec and Parsons each received flowers and commemorative plaques for their service to the district, in addition to a monetary gift from the foundation. A reception honoring the award recipients will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. March 23 inside the high school media center.
“Today is a celebration, a celebration of our district and the programming, the facilities, and most importantly the people who comprise our district,” Tuttle said. “To be able to recognize two individuals that are the epitome of what we stand for at Owosso — Amy and Karen — it really was joyful, and there’s so many more (staff) that were sitting in the stands (today) that could be standing on that floor.”
The OPS Foundation, a nonprofit organization, was established in 2007 by a group of parents, teachers and community members who wanted to promote the school district and finance a variety of special projects, according to foundation President Matt Van Epps.
For the 2019-20 academic year, the foundation decided to launch a program to honor some “exceptional employees” within the district, sending out letters to students, parents, community members, administrators, teachers and support staff members to acquire nominations for Teacher of the Year and Support Staff Member of the Year.
After receiving several letters of recommendation, the foundation committee made its selections.
Michalec, a social studies teacher at Owosso Middle School, was nominated for her 20-plus years of service.
According to the person who nominated her, “(Karen) has been crucial in assisting staff with the implementation of academic technology programs and has always been willing to step up and help when needed. She provides support and leadership in many areas for our district and throughout her career she has held these titles: Coach, mentor, department chair and yearbook advisor. She was part of the committee that worked tirelessly to pass the 2017 bond, is a highly recognizable member of the community, has a lifelong passion for education and is truly an Owosso Trojan to the core.”
Michalec said she was surprised when she heard her name announced.
“I love this district. I went to school here (graduating in 1985) and I will never give up on this district,” Michalec said. “Everything I’ve done, I’m hoping that I’m doing a good service for our district and most of all for the kids. The staff members and the respect that the administration gives to me and our teachers is just very noticeable and it’s a great place to work.”
Parsons has been working in the Owosso Public Schools district for 15 years, serving as executive secretary at Lincoln Alternative High School.
According to the person who nominated her, Parsons always puts in the extra time needed to get the job done.
“Although her job title is secretary, she is also a medication dispenser, temperature taker, lice detector, counselor, mediator, record keeper, truancy officer and more,” the person wrote. “No matter the number of tasks in the process waiting on her desk, she finds a way to make you feel like the most important person at that moment. She manages to get to those students, their families and potential stressers that they may face at school. She also provides tremendous support to all staff members in order to keep the school running smoothly in an ever changing workplace.”
Parsons said the entire experience Wednesday was unreal.
“I have the best job in the world. It is just awesome. I’m so blessed,” Parsons said. “I love the fact that I get to see students all the time.”
Michalec received $400 for her classroom and $100 for personal use. Parsons received $100 for personal use.
