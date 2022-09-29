Team One donates $1,000 to OPS program

OWOSSO — Team One Credit Union in Owosso presented the Owosso High School student government with a $1,000 donation Tuesday. The funds are slated for the Owosso Cares Food Backpack Program, which feeds Owosso students who need food on the weekends.
The program began in November 2011 and is currently providing 144 packets of food to Owosso Public Schools students on the first and third Thursday of each month that school is in session, OPS said in a press release. The program services students all Owosso schools. Non-perishable food packets are ordered monthly from the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Lincoln High School students assist in unloading the food packets from the Greater Lansing Food Bank truck when it is delivered to the administration office. Drivers from Young Chevrolet Cadillac pick up and deliver food packets to schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.