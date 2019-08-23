Morrice Junior/Senior High School welcomes new principal

MORRICE — Students at Morrice Junior/Senior High School started the academic year Wednesday with a new face on campus as Amy Leffel took over as principal.
“The first day was amazing. I’m so thrilled to be here, we really have a great group of kids. I actually got to spend lunch with my seventh through ninth and then the 10th- through 12th-grade classes,” Leffel said. “Morrice is a really close-knit community — which I really enjoy. I love the small hometown feel.”
Leffel was raised in Chesaning, where she graduated high school before attending Eastern Michigan University. She obtained a bachelor’s degree from Eastern in elementary science with an English major and science minor.
Her first job in 2003 was as an elementary school teacher in the Hudson Area School District, south of Jackson
After teaching for about seven years Leffel decided she wanted to get involved with school administration and went back to Eastern for her master’s degree in K-12 administration. She graduated in 2014.
“I was looking for something new and I was trying to figure out what I wanted to pursue. I was involved with our union as a teacher and I realized I wanted to bridge the gap between the teachers and the administration,” she said. “I realized I had a voice and I could use it in a positive way to not only lead students but to inspire and lead staff.”
Her favorite part of being an educator is the kids.
“The pure joy of the kids. It’s those moments when you have a kid come in and you might be the only smile or the only hug or the only uplighting thing they get that day. So when you get that smile or you get returning students who come back to see you it is the most rewarding thing,” Leffel said.
She said being a teacher gave her great experience and insights that now serve her in administration.
“The experience was invaluable because I’ve been there, I’ve seen a lot of changes in education and I know the demands of being in a classroom and being prepared. I know what it’s like to sacrifice a lot of those hours at home and trying to balance family time and work,” she said.
Leffel said although Hudson is slightly larger than Morrice, it’s still similar in a lot of ways and is a small, rural community.
“I’m just getting to know the area, but I already love it. I’m really looking forward to going to our first home football game and getting to meet a lot more of the community members,” she said.
“It’s really important for me to become a part of the community, when I was at Hudson, (my husband) Randy and I were really visible in the community by going to different events because I think that’s important. When you’re in a small town, the kids need to see you be there. Randy and I look forward to getting to know everyone and meeting the kids and their families. I’m so thrilled to be here it fits me so well, I feel like I found my second home,” Leffel said.
Leffel’s husband, Randy, retired after 32 years with the Michigan Army National Guard.
Leffel has a 25-year-old daughter, Lauren, who is pursuing her master’s degree at Northwestern University and just received her certification to become a Spanish teacher.
One of Leffel’s goals is to get out in the community as much as possible so people will know who is leading the high school. She would also like to create a civic group for upperclassmen to get them more involved and teach leadership skills.
“It’s only my fourth day here, but you can tell this is a family. I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for my family and you spend so much time at work and it becomes your second family and this school definitely has that type of environment,” she said.
Besides providing more civic and leadership opportunities for students, another goal as the new principal is to help to increase the student base at Morrice by making sure the curriculum is top-notch.
“We want to make sure that it’s aligned to the standards that it needs to be and it’s a rigorous curriculum but that it’s accommodating for all students,” she said.
