CORUNNA — A former Owosso High School student was charged with felony false report or threat of terrorism after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the school Monday morning, according to a press release from Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner.
On Saturday morning, Owosso police received several reports of a social media post by a juvenile making the threat, which was allegedly supposed to take place Monday morning.
“The Owosso Police Department conducted an investigation into the threat and was able to identify the juvenile suspect, a former Owosso Public Schools student,” the press release said. “The suspect was placed into a juvenile detention facility in the early afternoon of Saturday.”
The Saginaw County juvenile, who is not being identified because they are a minor, was charged with the felony Monday. Koerner said the juvenile will be held in custody at least until a scheduled court appearance today, at which time a decision will be made regarding further custody.
In Michigan, false report or threat of terrorism is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
“False report or threat of terrorism cases are taken very seriously by my office and offenders will be brought to justice.” Koerner said. “The disruption, fear, and chaos these incidents cause cannot be tolerated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.