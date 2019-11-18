INDIANAPOLIS — On Oct. 29, 10 members of the Perry FFA chapter traveled to the 92nd National FFA Convention, along with students from Byron, Corunna and Durand.
Members toured and explored Chicago.
The Perry Milk Quality & Products team represented Michigan while competing in the contest against more than 40 other state-winning teams. Members tasted a variety of milk samples to determine defects, identified cheese samples and took a knowledge test about the dairy industry. The team of Marc Hendzel, Paul Hendzel, Alex Scovill and Macie Slee and they earned a silver award.
Perry FFA members attended sessions, met with agri-businesses and colleges, got to know other FFA members from across the country, and enjoyed their time in Indianapolis.
Two members earned their American FFA degrees, the highest honor a member can earn in the organization. Kaddi Gewirtz and Nathan Scovill earned their degrees for individual projects within the agriculture industry.
Other Perry FFA members on the trip included Maycee Demerly, Blake Donaldson, Gabe Hart, Haylee-Ann Koc, Matthew Menig and Jia-Xing Zheng.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.