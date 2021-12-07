PERRY — Perry Public Schools Monday became the third area district forced to deal with an unfounded threat, according to a pair of letters sent to parents.
According a brief letter sent to families by Superintendent Loria Haven, officials were told of a social media video of an unspecified nature that apparently contained a threat. The letter said the school district was working with the police department to investigate.
In a second, longer letter, Haven said the district and police determined the threat “not credible.”
The letter, which is similar to one issued by all the county superintendents through the RESD, reminds parents to encourage their children to report threats to an adult or directly to the police.
In addition, the letter reminds parents to speak with their children about the consequences of making false threats.
“Making threats of vioelnce against a school is a crime — even if the threat is false or a ‘joke,’” the letter states.
Making a false report or a threat of terrorism is a 20-uear felony in Michigan and can include a $20,000 fine and reimbursement of costs associated with investigating the threat. Using a computer to commit a crime carries similar penalties.
Owosso Public Schools over the past week has been the target of two threats, one of which resulted in the arrest of a former student. Corunna Public Schools called off classes Monday because of an online threat that mentioned shooting at school.
Haven’s letter notes people can report threats by calling 911 or using the OK2SAY system by calling (855) 565-1719, texting 652729 or emailing ok2say@mi.gov.
