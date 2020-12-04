MORRICE — Michelle Falcon made her case for Morrice Area Schools’ interim superintendent position Wednesday, outlining an entry plan for the district rooted in collaboration and building upon what’s currently working during a second interview with the district’s board of education.
Falcon previously served as superintendent of Maple Valley Schools in Nashville, Michigan, and was one of two candidates to interview for the Morrice interim position Nov. 18.
Augusta Township’s former Lincoln Consolidated Schools Superintendent Sean McNatt also interviewed for the position, though after considerable discussion during Monday’s special board meeting, board members opted not to invite him back for additional questions.
“I want to be more than a substitute,” Falcon said Wednesday. “If you hire me, I’m not just a substitute teacher or a substitute principal, I have more to offer than that and quite frankly that’s why I want (to be in) this district. I think that this place has a lot to offer.
“I know that being a 60-percent superintendent can work in a district this size if you have the person that can make these things happen without having to learn them, and that’s what I’m hoping you see in me.”
The board did not make a decision Wednesday. Further discussion on the interim superintendent position is expected during the board’s regular meeting, set for 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
In October, Morrice Area Schools announced it would no longer be seeking a full-time superintendent to replace Michael Dewey, who is retiring in December. The district has not had a full-time superintendent since 2012.
“In considering our updated financial projections through June 2022,” Farrow said in an Oct. 26 letter posted online, “the board feels it is not financially prudent to continue pursuing a full-time superintendent at this time.”
Farrow pointed to recent student counts and state funding as having “considerable impact” on the decision.
Working with the Michigan Association of School Administrators, the board generated two applicants for an interim position, Falcon and McNatt. Both candidates interviewed for the job Nov. 18.
Wednesday’s interview format was relatively informal, with the board dividing into two sub committees, each with three members, to further evaluate Falcon and her vision for the district.
Falcon explained that if she is hired as interim superintendent, her primary goal in the first few months would be to form relationships with the board, staff, students, families and the community. Those relationships, she said, would help identify what’s working in the district as well as areas that need to be improved.
“(Right now), it really is about collaborating with people, making sure that we can deliver some type of quality instruction virtually so that our parents and our students are learning and people aren’t overly stressed. I think that would be my job is to make sure that we keep things calm.”
Falcon added throughout her career she’s been a big proponent of surveys because honest feedback serves as the best means to inform decision making.
More than anything, Falcon said she just wants to help move the district forward.
“I don’t want to add to peoples’ plates, I don’t want to do that,” Falcon said. “I want to help.”
For more information, visit morrice.k12.mi.us.
