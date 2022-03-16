BYRON — The cornerstone action item on the agenda for the special meeting of the Byron Area Schools Board of Education Monday was supposed to be “selection of superintendent candidates for interview,” but it was not acted upon.
Instead, per Board President Jeff Vandemark, “there was a (unanimous) vote to amend the agenda to strike that and enter into an extended contract with (Interim Superintendent Dr. Jan) Amsterberg.”
Negotiations for the extended contract are ongoing, but the expectation is they will be wrapped up and ready for a vote by Monday’s regular board meeting and that this new contract will keep Amsterberg in place until June 30, 2023.
Amsterberg has been heading the district since late December. He took over for Acting Superintendent Dave Schulte, who had stepped in after the resignation of Bob Cassiday following a period of administrative leave following unspecified allegations of “unsatisfactory performance.”
Amsterberg’s performance, by contrast, seems to rate as very satisfactory — so much so that, when the board was alerted to the fact he would be willing to serve for a longer term than originally anticipated, they leapt at the chance to keep him on.
“Jan brings a ton of successful experience,” Vandemark said. “He’s highly respected by a lot of people in the area (and) the staff all seem to like him a lot. … Right now he’s working on budget figures and everything else. (Keeping him) seemed like the right move to make.”
Amsterberg has previously served lengthy stints as superintendent for the Gratiot-Isabella Regional Education Service District and the Durand Area School District.
His extension will give the board’s search for a permanent solution more room to breathe and will help “shore up stability within the district,” said Charles Andrews, regional president for East Central Michigan at the Michigan Leadership Institute, which had been contracted to help with the search.
Byron’s vacancy had attracted 13 candidates — two of which Vandemark identified as being “really good.” Their applications will remain on file for when the search resumes.
