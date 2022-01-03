Spring Vale senior lets God guide her future path

BENNINGTON TWP. — Spring Vale senior Dinah Davis isn’t quite sure where she wants to go in life yet — but she’s says she’s not worried because God will guide her.
Davis, 17, is interested in several fields, including opening her own business, engineering or home renovations.
“I have always enjoyed construction management, interior design, and the renovation of homes,” she said. “I’ve also thought about something in engineering. I’m not exactly sure yet.”
Whatever Davis chooses to do, her 4.1 GPA should help her in the right direction.
“Dinah is a conscientious, hard working student. She strives for excellence in every task she is given,” Spring Vale Principal Joe VonDoloski said. “Dinah is a talented, spiritually-minded, and faithful young lady that is an exemplary representative of our school who leads by example.”
Davis said her favorite classes are Bible study, integrated science and business.
“I like my Bible classes because digging deeper into the Bible has always interested me. I have learned so much from them,” Davis said. “I like integrated science because I have been able to learn about bees and harvesting honey, which I have never thought of before. God’s creation is so complex and I’ve learned more about the God we serve simply through bees.
“The business realm has always interested me and I am hoping to eventually own my own business.”
Davis has played volleyball and basketball for Spring Vale, and also enjoys disc golf, golf, tennis and snowboarding. She has also participated in Spring Vale’s musical group, SOUND, for two years.
She doesn’t have any specific college plans yet but knows “the Lord will guide” her. Her favorite teacher is Ms. Noble, who was Davis’ government and omnibus teacher.
“She made the biggest impact in my life,” Davis added. “Her classes were great and we always had good discussions. Her love and care were noticeable throughout everything she did for us.”
For hobbies, Davis enjoys participating in her extracurricular activities, and “spending simple time with friends and family.”
Her parents are Alan and Ruth Davis.
She has one brother, Dalton.
Davis’ favorite Bible verse is Colossians 3:12-17, which calls for forgiveness and inner peace.
“I hope to spread the Gospel and be a light and blessing to everyone around me,” Davis said. “The world is so dark, but with the Lord, we have a hope of another life beyond this one.”
