DURAND — The Friends of the Durand Memorial branch of the Shiawassee District Library will conduct a summer book sale at the library July 29 to Aug. 2.
The sale is from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
A variety of books for all ages will be available in the sale and will be sorted to make shopping easier. Some DVD’s, music CD’s, and books on CD will also be included in the sale.
All proceeds from the sale go to the Friends of the Library. The Friends sponsor library programs and events including children’s summer reading activities, craft programs, and more.
For more information, call the library at (989) 288-3743 or watch for updates on the Shiawassee District Library Durand Memorial branch Facebook page.
