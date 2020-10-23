BYRON — A Byron High School staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a district letter sent to families Thursday.
“Working through our safety protocols, all students and staff who have been in close contact, which is defined as being within 6 feet or less for more than 15 minutes in duration, have been identified and are currently being notified,” Superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman said in the letter, noting the district will continue in-person classes as scheduled.
The number of students and staff required to quarantine was not disclosed in the letter.
Byron Area Schools welcomed back students with both face-to-face and fully online instruction Aug. 20. The district previously reported two high school students tested positive for the respiratory virus Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.