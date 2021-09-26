Durand homecoming set for Friday

The Durand homecoming court includes, from left, Jessica Winslow, Bryce Benford, Jade Garske, Tristan Spaulding, Mia Coleman, Conner Thompson, Rachel Yager, Aiden Baker, Logan Zerka, Logan Manetta, Alyssa Fraley and Jonah Gaves.

 Courtesy Photo

DURAND — Durand High School students are set to celebrate homecoming Oct. 1 with the weeklong theme of Disney/Pixar.

The homecoming parade is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 1 with the homecoming football game against Chesaning set for 7 p.m.

Daily events include Sleeping Beauty Day Sept. 27, Twin Day Sept. 28, Monsters University Day Sept. 29, Class Color Day Sept. 30, and Blue and White Day Oct. 1.

