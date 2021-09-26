Durand homecoming set for Friday

DURAND — Durand High School students are set to celebrate homecoming Oct. 1 with the weeklong theme of Disney/Pixar.
The homecoming parade is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 1 with the homecoming football game against Chesaning set for 7 p.m.
Daily events include Sleeping Beauty Day Sept. 27, Twin Day Sept. 28, Monsters University Day Sept. 29, Class Color Day Sept. 30, and Blue and White Day Oct. 1.
