OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Regional Education Service District is inviting parents and eighth-graders to an informational meeting for academically talented educational programs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Baker College Welcome Center, 1309 S. M-52.
The SAT test to qualify for Shiawassee Scholars must be taken on or before Dec. 7.
The RESD encourages parents and students in grades sixth through eighth to attend to learn about SAT testing, Shiawassee Scholars, other available gifted and talented programs at the Center for Talent Development with Northwestern University Midwest Academic Talent Search, and how to register for the SAT test held in December at Owosso Middle School.
The top 50 eighth-grade students in the county who achieve at the highest level as determined by their scores on the SAT will be invited to become Shiawassee Scholars.
The Shiawassee Scholars program is a collaborative program between the Shiawassee RESD and The Cook Family Foundation. The program recognizes academically talented students early and seeks to encourage these students to continue to pursue academically challenging activities during their high school years.
For more information, visit sresd.org, or contact Renee Dotson at dotson@sresd.org or (989) 743-3471.
