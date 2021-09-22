Chesaning homecoming slated for Friday

CHESANING — Chesaning High School students this week are gearing up for homecoming.
This year’s theme is “Home Sweet Homecoming” with a parade at 4:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the homecoming football game against Ovid-Elsie.
The king and queen will be crowned at halftime. A dance is slated for 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday under a tent at Morningstar Field. Tickets at the door are $5.
Events this week included Rolo Day Monday, Life Saver Day Tuesday, Skittle Day Wednesday, Mike & Ike Day Thursday, and Reeses Pieces Day Friday.
