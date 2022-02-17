CORUNNA — A Durand man pleaded guilty Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court to embezzling over $10,000 from the Corunna Future Farmers of America Alumni chapter over the course of several years, and could be sentenced to prison in April.
Kevin Gadd, 36, pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement (agent or trustee, $1,000 to $20,000) at a hearing in 35th Circuit Court. Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Gadd’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. April 1, and ordered Gadd’s bond continued.
At Wednesday’s plea hearing, Gadd admitted to using a FFA debit card for personal expenses from 2018 to 2020, such as gas and meals.
“I used money from the FFA for personal uses that I wasn’t authorized to use it for,” said Gadd, who was a volunteer treasurer for the chapter. Stewart asked how much money Gadd had misused and what he had used it for. Gadd answered that the amount was $10,519.42 over a course of about two years and he mostly used it in Durand and Perry.
“(It was for) random things,” Gadd said. “I went to a restaurant and got gas with it, and just paid some bills that I was behind on. It was a debit card. I went to check the balance to pay for a dinner and everything was at zero. It said the account was still open, and a couple of days later I got a letter in the mail saying I was being prosecuted for it.”
Stewart then cautioned Gadd that he should plan on providing at least some restitution to the FFA chapter at the time of his sentencing in April. “I need you to get the money together to make these victims whole,” Stewart said. “Do you understand? That is my number one priority, to get them the money that you took. So get to work. You better bring cash on your sentence date or there will be big trouble.”
Gadd was charged in November 2020 with one felony count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 to $20,000 following an investigation by Corunna police.
According to Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal, there were discrepancies in the FFA Alumni treasurer’s account, and officals contacted police in late 2018.
An individual familiar with the situation told The Argus-Press at the time of Gadd’s arraignment that as a treasurer Gadd was “unorganized.” The group did not notice he allegedly used FFA funds for ATM withdrawals, purchases at Gamestop and Taco Bell. He was in charge of the chapter’s scholarship dinner and 50/50 raffle funds.
Gadd was arraigned Nov. 16, 2020, in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Gadd. His case was bound over to 35th Circuit Court Dec. 18, 2020, after he waived a preliminary exam.
In Michigan, felony embezzlement of $1,000-$20,000 is punishable by up to five years in prison, as well as a fine of $10,000 or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.
Gadd has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County. He was sued by the National Collegiate Student Loan Trust for $16,681.26 in 2013, and another company in 2020 for $3,422.77. He was also evicted from Lakeview Estates in 2013 for non-payment of rent.
