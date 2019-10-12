LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education will conduct a regular board meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the high school large group room.
The tentative agenda items for this meeting include Lewis & Knopf audit report presentation, TowerPinkster and Christman Company design presentation, Count Day, 2019-20 budget update and amendment, legislative update, building reports, personnel, superintendent evaluation, Wall of Fame, board vacancy process and any other business that may properly come before the board.
