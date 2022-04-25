Morrice senior plans future in early education

MORRICE — Savannah Miles may be at the end of her time in high school, but her time in the classroom is just beginning.
Miles, a senior at Morrice High School, said she wants to teach kindergarten and first grade students after graduating from college. She plans on attending Ferris State University in the fall to study early education.
“I enjoy seeing kids learn and connect their social skills and seeing their expressions of how they have figured something out,” Miles said.
Miles already has some experience working with kids. Her mom until recently ran a daycare at their house and Miles said she helped out, including watching the kids and helping with snacks and learning.
“I’ve always been around kids and have seen the enjoyment and excitement of kids. I want to help kids in the future feel the same way as when I was a little one. You get to experience what it’s like in other peoples’ shoes by helping them.”
Miles is highly active outside the classroom. She’s played three sports for Morrice: volleyball, basketball and track. In basketball, she’s played in varsity games since she was a freshman for the Orioles, who have won the Genessee Area Conference Blue Division the last two years.
Her favorite sport, Miles said, is track, where she competes in discus and shot put.
“It’s (track) a life-changing experience. You’re outside meeting new people, making friends and memories and pushing yourself to do better and see how much you’ve grown,” Miles said.
Other than sports, Miles may be seen volunteering in the National Honors Society, helping out with prom committees and float building for homecoming, working at Fortitude Farm and Events in Owosso, or playing saxophone in the school’s marching and concert bands.
Miles comes from what she calls a “fun family” — which includes her mom, dad, two older half-brothers and two nieces, who turned 4 and 2 this year.
“We’re loud, fun, loving, crazy, we like to goof off and mess around with each other,” she said. “We’re very supportive, and we liked to make sure everyone is loved. It’s a fun family.”
In her spare time, Miles likes tractor pulling, Jeep rides and walking her chocolate lab, Maverick, and pomeranian husky, Goose. She also has fish, chickens and two cats (Buttercup and Snuggles), which are “her babies.”
Miles will graduate from high school May 20. While she is sad to leave Morrice, she’s excited for new experiences.
“Since it’s coming so fast, it’s a little scary,” Miles said. “It’s a big step, because in high school you have your life all planned out. I’m excited to start a new chapter in my book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.