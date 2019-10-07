ELSIE — Shane Loynes will be playing three varsity sports his senior year, all while vying for a coveted Cook Family Foundation scholarship to the University of Michigan.
“He’s a role model student and a role model athlete. Shane is one of those kids that everyone gravitates to. He’s one of our more stellar students in the classroom and on the athletic field,” Jason Tokar, principal at Ovid-Elsie High School said.
Tokar said students like Loynes make the school a better place for everyone.
“If we had a hundred of him it would be awesome, but we wouldn’t have anyone in the stands. He brings a positive and welcoming attitude toward everyone,” Tokar said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, he’ll come talk to you and make you feel welcome. In the classroom he’ll help anyone who needs help too he’s not one of those know-it-alls, he just happens to know it all.”
Loynes, an Elsie area native, lives down the road from the school.
“With it being so small you know pretty much everyone. You don’t go around these parts without knowing someone from school which I think is pretty cool. I think it’s cool that not only do I know most of the people at my schooll but I know them pretty well,” he said.
“Our generation is unique in a way because we were kind of that last generation that was exposed to a world where there wasn’t as much technology and internet. As we grew up it became more popular obviously, but if you look at some of the younger generations, all they do is play video games. Kids should be outside way more,” he said.
Loynes said it has always been a dream of his to play college sports, but as his time in high school winds down, he’s putting his education first.
“I love basketball and always wanted to play in college, but there comes a point where you realize , ‘Hey I’m only about 5-foot-7. I’m not gonna grow any more.’ I know at this point my education is going to come next,” he said.
Loynes is one of a handful of area teens, as a Shiawassee Scholar, nominated for a Cook Family Foundation scholarship to the University of Michigan. He has toured the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor and may join his older brother there.
If he’s accepted at Michigan, he plans to study to become an orthopedic surgeon.
“Recently, my brother had shoulder surgery and during (surgery) the doctors let me come in and watch some of it happen. That really piqued my interest and it was cool to see how the human body works,” Loynes said.
Loynes attended Elsie Elementary School when the district’s two elementaries were separate. He was entering third grade when the Ovid and Elsie elementaries realigned by grade levels.
“It was kind of weird at first because we had our Elsie friends and they had their Ovid friends. But now if you were walking down the hallways you can’t even tell because we’re just Ovid-Elsie now, no one remembers who’s who,” he said.
He credits the smooth integration in part to the area youth sports programs combining around the same time like the elementaries did.
His parents, Mike and Heidi Loynes are both state employees — one commutes to Lansing and the other to Mt. Pleasant every day, so the Ovid-Elsie area is a halfway for the family.
Loynes has two siblings: his brother Jacob, who is 19, and Isabella, who is 14.
When he’s not busy with school he likes to stay active with his friends by doing things like playing pickup games and weight lifting.
This year he will play varsity football, basketball and run track and field for the Marauders. He played baseball until his freshman year in high school.
In track, he runs the 100-meter dash, the 400-by-200 relay, and he’s also a long jumper.
He is in the middle of his last season starting at running back for the football team and will play point guard on the basketball team in the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.