LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg Community Schools will return with a half-day classroom format as well as a fully online model of instruction this fall, offerings Superintendent Matt Shastal believes will ensure the safety of students while also providing them with robust learning opportunities.
Both instructional formats were unanimously approved by the district’s board of education during a special meeting Thursday. District families are now in the process of selecting a learning format for their children prior to the first day of school Aug. 20. Families are asked to commit to a plan through at least Sept. 30.
“This has been the most challenging thing that I have ever done in my 20-year career,” Shastal said following Thursday’s meeting. “If we didn’t have the level of dedicated teachers and professional staff and the very supportive board that we have, I don’t think we would have gotten to where we are now. We literally have hundreds of hours of time devoted into this concept.”
Laingsburg received several calls and emails in recent weeks regarding a potential restart plan, according to Board Trustee Andy Hagerty, but despite the length of time it took to put something together, he said the plan was well worth the wait.
“We waited and took a little beating on it but, you know what, it was the right thing to do,” Hagerty said. “I like this plan a lot. I think it fits the needs of everybody in the community, it addresses everything that we were concerned about.”
Laingsburg settled on its face-to-face and virtual offerings after surveying district families in mid-July, according to Shastal. At the time, approximately 62 percent of Laingsburg families expressed a desire for a face-to-face learning option while 38 percent preferred moving instruction entirely online, he said.
The models of instruction the district is ultimately allowed to implement at the beginning of the school year will depend upon what phase Shiawassee County is in with regard to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan.
The MI Safe Start Plan encompasses six phases, ranging from uncontrolled growth of the virus — Phase 1 — to post pandemic — Phase 6. Shiawassee County is currently in Phase 4.
Within Phase 4, Laingsburg is able move forward with both its learning formats, though with several precautions in place for those learning face-to-face, including a mask requirement for all staff and students, K-12.
The mask requirements stem from Gov. Whitmer’s Return to School Roadmap, announced June 30, that sets specific requirements and guidelines schools must adhere to in order to reopen. All students would be required to wear masks throughout the school day unless they are deemed medically exempt, which would require a doctor’s note, Shastal said.
The district would provide face shields to medically exempt students for the duration of each school day, he added.
The state’s current mask requirements are one of a variety of factors that contributed to the district’s decision to offer a half-day classroom format rather than a full day of face-to-face learning, Shastal continued, noting that asking elementary students to wear a mask for 6 1/2 hours per day did not seem like a feasible way to start.
“We also focused on the staff capacity that we had to do both (options) well,” Shastal said. “As we continued to develop our plan and work through our plan, it became real apparent to us that in order to offer two options for our community we were going to have to reduce our in-person, face-to-face instruction to half-a-day to allow our teachers the other part of their teaching day to address the learning needs of our online learners.”
According to the district’s half-day plan, K-12 students enrolled in face-to-face learning would attend school in the mornings, five days a week, for approximately three hours per day. The district is still working out a precise schedule in terms of how classes would be divided up, Shastal said, with options ranging from a six-class, 28-minute period schedule each day to a three-class, hour-long period schedule.
To accommodate social distancing, end-of-day dismissal times among the elementary, middle and high schools would be staggered, Shastal continued. The district is also currently exploring a “grab-and-go” lunch option for students, as well as potentially offering affordable daycare for working families, with parents having the option to either pick their students up at 3 p.m. each day or have their students transported home by a district-provided bus. Shastal indicated the district is awaiting further guidance from the Michigan Department of Education before rolling out those plans.
A fully online option will also be available to Laingsburg students under Phase 4, and would be mandated for all students if Shiawassee County transitions back to Phase 3 of Gov. Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan during any point during the school year, according to Shastal.
The online curriculum will be led by Laingsburg teachers, with students having the opportunity to access and complete work throughout the day rather than at a certain, designated time.
Teaching staff will dedicate time in the afternoons to work on the digital curriculum and answer any questions online students may have regarding assignments.
To facilitate online learning, the district has invested nearly $40,000 in technological upgrades, according to Shastal, which include a new learning management system as well as access to digital content and curriculum.
The district will also have devices available — Chromebooks, iPads — for students who need one, though students are welcome to use their own devices if they choose, Shastal said.
Moving forward, Shastal said he’s confident in both plans the district has to offer, and there’s a possibility the face-to-face format could be extended beyond a half day at some point during the year.
“If things go well and we are doing all of these safety procedures and we’re eliminating any infectious spread in our district, we will look to expand that beyond a half day (so long as) we (still) have the staff capacity to address all of the needs of our virtual students,” Shastal said.
