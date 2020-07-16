OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools Board of Education President Tim Jenc has resigned, effective immediately, after he shared a racially insensitive social media post on his personal Facebook account.
In a statement posted on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday by the school district quoting Jenc’s resignation letter, Jenc, who has served on the district’s Board of Education for nearly 12 years, expressed his regrets.
“I hope you know that I did not ever intend to give the district in which I have loved and supported my entire life this kind of negative publicity and am sincerely sorry for this to have ever happened,” Jenc said, according to the district post.
Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said she would not release the full resignation letter.
Jenc’s Facebook post, made by Facebook user Dewayne Adam Davis and shared June 20 by Jenc questions why it’s acceptable to celebrate minority lives, history and culture when Whites are deemed racist for celebrating their own culture and accomplishments.
“You are proud to be black, brown, yellow and orange, and you’re not afraid to announce it. But when we announce our white pride, you call us racists,” the shared post, which has since been deleted from Jenc’s account, reads. “You rob us, car jack us, and shoot at us. But, when a white police officer shoots a black gang member or beats up a black drug dealer running from the law and posing a threat to society, you call him a racist … Why is it that only whites can be racists?”
In the district statement Wednesday, Tuttle said OPS is committed to “learning, empowering change and taking action against discrimination and systemic racism.”
“The input of creative, innovative, passionate individuals is welcomed as we continue cultivating a community accepting of all people,” Tuttle said. “I alone do not have the solution to eradicate civil inequalities for all people, regardless of race, sex, disability, age, national origin, sexual preference, or religious beliefs; however, I am always willing to collaborate with others and educate myself on how to best lead this district through the process of making our schools and community more accepting of all people.”
When asked for comment this morning, Board Trustee Olga Quick deferred to the district’s statement.
Reaction by people posting on the district’s Facebook page run the gamut, with many supporting Jenc and his right to share an opinion.
“I’m confused, he was fired because he has an opinion that doesn’t match the majority of the apparent liberal ideas in Owosso?!,” Marie Schautz posted. “I’m so glad I do not have any children in this school system any more! He shared a post that I have shared. How ridiculous.”
Others were not as forgiving.
“Thank you for sharing (the post), Andrea,” Marcia Bird said. “OPS can use this moment in time to evaluate, revise and improve diversity in curriculum and staffing. Kudos to OPS students, educators and support staff.”
“Also his ‘personal facebook posts’ were available for the public to view since June 20th,” Jillian Hundey posted. “I’ve heard many complaints about him from OPS Alumni as well as OPS staff, only this time we had irrefutable proof showing his character.”
According to Owosso’s policy on board vacancies, the district has up to 30 days to fill Jenc’s seat on the board. If the seat is not filled within 30 days, the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (SRESD) will fill the vacancy by appointment.
The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education will conduct its next regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 27.
