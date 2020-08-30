Making their own way

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — For Principal Laura Heatwole and her fellow staff and administrators at St. Paul Catholic School in Owosso, this year has kind of felt like a double-whammy.
In addition to developing various health and safety protocols on the fly amid a global pandemic in preparation for reopening Monday, school officials have also had to navigate the process of relocating, as the school is transitioning from its original location, 718 W. Main St., to the former St. Joseph campus, 811 E. Oliver St.
The task has proven more difficult given that St. Paul, like many area Christian schools — and numerous private schools throughout the nation — has yet to receive any state or federal relief to cope with the ongoing pandemic, according to Heatwole.
“It’s been a bit of a pinch financially because we don’t get that support,” Heatwole said. “We were supposed to get some of that CARES Act money but it’s all being held up.”
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, allocated approximately $13 billion in emergency funding to states to support school districts during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor. The funds were set aside to allow schools to purchase things like electronic devices for distance learning, as well as additional cleaning supplies to accommodate face-to-face instruction.
Under the U.S. Department of Education’s guidelines, school districts were ordered to set aside a portion of the CARES Act funds for private schools using a formula based on the total number of private school students in the district. The policy has been criticized by public school officials who believe the funding should be shared based on the number of low-income private school students in a given district, rather than total enrollment.
Michigan, along with seven other states and four school districts, subsequently filed a lawsuit against U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, claiming the guidance provided by the Department of Education on how to distribute CARES Act funds violates the law and pushes money toward private schools.
On Wednesday, Judge James Donato of the U.S. District Court Northern District of California granted Michigan and the other states that joined the suit a preliminary injunction. The ruling temporarily prevents the U.S. Department of Education from enforcing the funding rule in Michigan, California, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as in Washington, D.C., and in school districts in New York City, Chicago, Cleveland and San Francisco. The injunction will remain in place until there is further action by the court in the case.
“Some private schools already received their allotment,” Heatwole said Thursday. “Some districts are interpreting the distribution in a way that allows them to go ahead and distribute it to their private schools, but our district did not interpret it that way so we don’t have any financial support to purchase PPE and provide these extra protocols and the supplies we need to put these protocols into place.”
Instead, St. Paul has relied on the generous donations of its parish community, Heatwole said, adding individuals have not only helped cover the cost of cleaning supplies and PPE, but also some of the cost of the renovations to the campus on Oliver Street.
“Our St. Paul community has really done a wonderful job in supporting us,” Heatwole said. “We’re very blessed.”
Pastor Evan Moore and his staff at Laingsburg Christian School have also felt the financial pinch amid the pandemic, though it hasn’t hindered their desire to get back in the classroom with students as the school prepares to reopen Monday.
“We’re doing OK (financially) I would say,” Moore said via phone Friday. “God provides and we’ve seen God provide in some pretty amazing ways by way of materials and learning … God gets all the glory and we’re just excited to be able to have a school year and (to) be able to teach the kids.”
Both St. Paul and Laingsburg Christian staff have developed a number of virus-related protocols to ensure the health and safety of students and staff during in-person instruction.
At St. Paul — which serves students in grades kindergarten through eighth — students will adhere to the mask guidelines under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Return to School Roadmap, according to Heatwole. All staff and students in grades 6-8 will be required to wear masks throughout the school day while kindergarten through fifth grade students will be asked to wear masks during transition periods, including in the hallways and while entering and/or exiting the building.
“Within the classroom, the students will be socially distanced wherever possible,” Heatwole said. “Of course we’re dealing with children and learning, so there’s always some small opportunity where they may not be 6 feet apart, but as much as possible they will be socially distanced and in our classrooms for our younger children, our teachers have actually developed a clear border — one teacher is using plexiglass, one teacher is using shower curtains — so that kids can be sitting closer than six feet to each other but there’s still a barrier there to protect them.”
In terms of screening, Heatwole said families will be required to take their students’ temperatures before bringing them to school. Staff will also have to complete a daily health screening, which includes a temperature check and a brief questionnaire, she added.
At Laingsburg Christian, all students and staff will be required to wear masks unless they’re medically unable to do so, according to Moore, who noted the maximum number of students per classroom will likely be around 10 to accommodate social distancing.
Moving forward, St. Paul plans to offer in-person instruction only for families, though if Shiawassee County regresses to Phase 3 of Gov. Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan, the school will transition to a fully online format, similar to what was done in March when Whitmer shut down in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
“I was really, really proud to be a part of this staff because (in March) they just dug in and did what they needed to do and provided very sound instruction in a very short period of time,” Heatwole said. “Over the summer we’ve even taken time to evaluate where we need to do a better job if we are in that position again, but we just don’t have the staff size and the resources to do both (in-person and online) at the same time.”
Laingsburg Christian is also preparing for the reality that school may have to transition to a distanced format if there’s a substantial uptick in virus cases, Moore said, though a precise picture of what that may look like is not yet clear.
“We’d have to look at that,” Moore said. “I have an advisory board that would help me…Not everything is completely set up obviously because we’re committed to being open as much as possible, but if we got bumped back, moved back in phases, that would be something that the board would have to pick up.”
Nonetheless, both Heatwole and Moore say they’re eager to welcome back students Monday, given the immense value of face-to-face learning.
“Everyone that I know in education has been greatly missing that piece and so we are beyond excited to not only be reconnected with our students so we can have that connection and relationship piece again but also to start a new chapter in our long history in this beautiful building that our maintenance crew has done wonders with, renovating and bringing up to 2020 standards,” Heatwole said. “We are all very excited and just hopeful and prayerful that we’ll be able to stay connected here with our students for years to come.”
“The teachers are excited, I’m excited and the kids are excited,” Moore said. “We’re ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.