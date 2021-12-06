CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools officials canceled classes today in the district because of an online threat made Sunday evening.
According to a letter posted online, district officials received multiple reports about the same online threat, including screenshots.
“We have been working most of the evening with the Corunna Police Department and our school security consultant to investigate this threat,” Superintendent John Fattal said in a prepared statement.
According to Fattal, police do not believe the threat was credible, but the district canceled classes (including day care) today in an effort to be cautious in the wake of a shooting last week at Oxford High School that left four people dead.
The threat against Corunna was the second in less than a week. Thursday, the district placed buildings in secure mode for several hours, which included keeping students and staff in class rooms, requiring escorts in the halls, drawing shades and other steps.
School officials did not specify the nature of Sunday’s online threat. Officials said if anyone is aware of a threat, they can report it by calling 911 or using the Ok2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY or via email at OK2SAY@mi.gov.
