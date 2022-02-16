Durand school board seeks applicants for seat vacated by Pancheck

DURAND — The Durand Area Schools Board of Education gave official notice Monday that it is accepting applicants for a trustee, looking to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of longtime member Blair Pancheck.
Qualified electors in the DASD are encouraged to submit a letter of interest to Board President Xac Zdunic, care of the Durand Board of Education at 310 N. Saginaw St. Letters must be received by March 2 at 4 p.m. for applicants to be considered. The board may vote on a replacement for Pancheck as soon as its regularly scheduled meeting on March 14.
Though a little less than halfway through the term she was elected to in 2020, Pancheck’s exit — which is effective at the end of this month — is not the result of any “drama,” said DASD Superintendent Craig McCrumb, but rather a simple desire to take things a bit easier after many years on duty.
McCrumb praised Pancheck — a Railroader through and through, who graduated from Durand High in 1995 and has owned and operated local landmark, Shaw’s Pharmacy, with her husband Mark since 2018 — as “really the ideal board member,” who “always has a great pulse” on local issues, and characterized her departure as a “big loss” for the district.
Pancheck, herself originally a replacement appointee to the board in 2014, confirmed McCrumb’s account of her departure, noting that — when counting her efforts as a campaign coordinator on a Headlee amendment override vote to pass a twice-thwarted millage in the two years prior to her board appointment — she had served the district for a solid decade.
“Ten years is a long, long time,” she said, laughing.
Pancheck is proud of what the board has accomplished during her tenure.
“It’s been a great journey,” she said “We’ve gotten a lot accomplished. Durand schools are thriving, our athletics are thriving, and that’s thanks in part to the efforts of our school board.”
In particular, she cited the passage of the $28 million 2020 bond issue, which will fund “Railroader Athletic Center,” a 599-seat auditorium, a three-classroom addition to Robert Kerr Elementary and district-wide upgrades and repairs, as a signal accomplishment.
Originally planning to serve out her latest term, Pancheck decided at the end of 2021 that now would be a good time to get out, ahead of her son Mason’s senior year.
“I want to enjoy his last year of high school and just be a mom, really,” she said.
Her exit from the school board doesn’t mean an exit from public life, however. Pancheck will remain visible in her role at Shaw’s and as a member of the Durand Downtown Development Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.