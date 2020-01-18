OWOSSO — In an effort to gain a closer look at the district’s extensive course offerings, Michigan’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Michael Rice, paid a visit to Owosso Public Schools Friday, touring Central Elementary, Lincoln Alternative High School and Owosso High School.
Rice’s visit to Owosso marked his second trip to the greater Shiawassee area in three months as the state superintendent continues to visit a variety of school districts — ranging from urban to suburban to rural — throughout the state since being appointed to the position on May 7, 2019. Rice previously visited Ovid-Elsie Area Schools in October 2019.
During Friday’s three-hour visit to Owosso, Rice met with administrators, visited several Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and had lunch with high school students inside Owosso’s new career center and visited elementary classrooms.
“I think there’s tremendous pride in the district and I think that pride is helpful,” Rice said following the tour. “I think the bond (approved by district voters in November 2017) is a manifestation of that pride, it’s also a reason for the pride…I was really cheered to see the building improvements, the robotics piece, you know, the hands-on work I think is really, really powerful.”
The morning kicked off with Rice visiting a variety of classrooms at Lincoln Alternative High School, followed by a tour at Central Elementary in which Rice had the opportunity to view the school’s Project Lead the Way curriculum, in which students engage in hands-on activities related to engineering.
While at Owosso High School, Rice received a glimpse of the ongoing bond construction to combine the district’s middle school and high school before visiting CTE programs, including the culinary arts and the construction trades.
“I get a kick out of the Career and Technical Education programs. I think that they’re hands on, I think kids like hands on,” Rice said. “I like some of the building that I saw. I saw fifth graders working on building, engineering. I think any time that the kids are not fully responsible for their learning, but are partners in their learning, or more active partners, I think we do well. I like to hear a hum in the classroom, you know, a hum or buzz in the classroom…I think that’s the sound of kids being interested and excited and engaged.”
Rice concluded his visit by having lunch with a small group of high school students. During the nearly 40-minute session, Rice answered a variety of questions from students, among them, how many Advanced Placement courses he believes should be taken at one time.
“It really turns on what the rest of their schedule is like,” Rice said. “Oftentimes, kids who are taking AP’s are into a lot of other activities, so there are only 24 hours in a day. You’re filling up a day, and some of that has to be getting some rest. You need to repair your mind, you need to repair your body…Depending upon the rest of the schedule, I think two is plenty. Three or more, I think, is overkill, but again, it would really turn on what those AP’s are, what the rest of the schedule is.”
Rice also pointed to a number of things he’s currently advocating for in Lansing.
“Adequate and equitable school funding, number one,” Rice said, “an early childhood education expansion, number two — currently only 55 percent of our kids eligible for the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) are in GSRP preschool. I’m working to improve early literacy, working to address the teacher shortage and working to expand Career and Technical Education programs and other secondary programs that lead to good post-secondary outcomes.”
Rice also noted, as he did in October at O-E, more needs to be done with children’s mental health and socio-emotional learning.
After spending the day touring the district with Rice, Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said she’s proud of the courses that Owosso has to offer.
“I’m really proud of our teachers,” Tuttle said. “I’m proud of what our teachers do, and I feel that way every day. When I tour these facilities, going in and out of classrooms brings me such joy and when I see those types of activities routinely being displayed — it wasn’t something unique for his visit, that’s what we generally do — that just brings me such pride. Our kids are great…They’re happy, they say great things, they’re respectful and they present Owosso and represent Owosso very well.”
Tuttle said she was impressed with the state superintendent.
“He seems to be a truly genuine educator, he truly understands it having been a superintendent and a teacher,” Tuttle said. “He obviously has his own opinions on things but is willing to listen to others’ opinions and I appreciate that. I feel like he’s someone I could pick up the phone and call…You can tell through his interactions with students that he truly is there for the kids.”
